'Africa will always be compromised!' - Pitso hits out at FIFA for Club World Cup overlap with Afcon

Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane attends the post-match press conference after the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 2nd Round match between Al Ahly and CF Monterrey at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi (Getty Images)
  • Renowned SA football coach Pitso Mosimane has hit out at FIFA's scheduling.
  • The Al Ahly head coach has questioned why the Club World Cup started while Afcon was still ongoing.
  • The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor adds that "Africa will always be compromised" in this regard.

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has questioned why the FIFA Club World Cup started while the Africa Cup of Nations was ongoing.

Mosimane, without several of his star players at his disposal due to Afcon, guided his charges to a slender 1-0 victory over Mexican giants Monterrey on Saturday in the second round of the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

A 53rd minute winner courtesy of Mohamed Hany was enough to secure a passage to the semi-final and set up a mouth-watering encounter against Brazilian giants Palmeiras.

During his post-match press conference, Mosimane, who is not shy to express his feelings, brought pertinent concerns to the public's attention.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor is not too happy with the Club World Cup and the prestigious Afcon tournament overlapping despite the latter ending on Sunday evening as Senegal reigned supreme.

"CAF and FIFA arrange games on top of each other. It's amazing," Mosimane said in disbelief.

"It's unbelievable how this happens, it's like nobody knew when the Cup of Nations was, and nobody knew when the FIFA Club World Cup was.

"But Africa will always be compromised when it comes to this. Now we play Palmeiras who are rested, and we have to play again... why did they not play earlier, what's the criteria?

"Anyway, we're not politicians, we talk about football, but those are the realities. The scale is not proper when it comes to Africa and Europe. That's a fact.

"We can hide it or prefer not to talk about it, but it's a fact that's there."

Mosimane's charges will come up against Palmeiras on Tuesday, before Chelsea take on Al Hilal the following day in the other semi-final.

Both matches are set to kick-off at 18:30 (SA time).

