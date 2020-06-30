CAF postpones 2021 Africa Cup of Nations due to coronavirus

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday confirmed the postponement of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and a number of other continental competitions, according to reports.

In a virtual meeting held by the CAF executive committee, changes were made by the football body in response to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CAF president, Ahmed Ahmed confirmed that the 2021 AFCON tournament - to be hosted in Cameroon - will be moved from June 2021 to January 2022.

This comes after the 33rd edition of the tournament was originally moved to January 2021 due to unfavourable climatic conditions during Cameroon's winter season.



The African Nations Championship (CHAN) will now be played in January 2021. After the tournament was originally scheduled to be held 4-25 April 2020



In both club competitions, the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup semi-finals, will no longer be played over two legs but will now take place in one knock-out match, followed by a final.

The Champions League fixtures will be hosted in Cameroon with the Confederation Cup taking place in Morocco in September this year.

In an effort go grow the women's game throughout the continent, the newly-formed CAF Women's Champions League - which replaces the scrapped 2020 Women's AFCON - is set to take place in January 2021.

More to follow...