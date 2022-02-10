1h ago

add bookmark

Ref Gomes on his Mo Salah moment: 'It was the most appropriate way to handle him'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Egypt forward Mohamed Salah (R) speaks with South African referee Victor Gomes during the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 final. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Egypt forward Mohamed Salah (R) speaks with South African referee Victor Gomes during the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 final. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
  • Referee Victor Gomes said he needed to treat Egyptian star, Mohammed Salah, with the necessary respect in the African Cup of Nations final.
  • Gomes was seen handing over his cards and whistle to Salah in the final that Senegal won on Sunday.
  • Gomes said he prides himself on his consistency and he hopes it will stay with him.

Referee Victor Gomes said the handling of his now-famous Mohammed Salah moment in Sunday's 2021 African Cup of Nations final between Egypt and Senegal was based on putting the game first.

The 39-year-old, who officiated the game Senegal won on penalties to collect their very first Afcon title, had his moment in the sun where in the 38th-minute, he handed over his cards and whistle to the Liverpool legend in a manner that suggested he should take over the game.

Fellow South African Zakhele Siwela was one of his assistant referees in the final. 

Gomes, who's known for his straight-talking manner, no-nonsense approach, and his by-the-book officiating, said he had a responsibility to handle what could have been a flash-point moment in a level-headed manner.

"I respect the players that I officiate with and I don't like to talk about the decisions I make on the field," Gomes said.

"However, I do like to highlight some points for educational purposes and I also believe we have a responsibility to report positively on football matters so that our work is understood.

"Football has evolved tremendously and so have the players, who are highly respected and paid. Refereeing also has to evolve in that manner.

"We can't stick to the old adage of officiating in a set way and style. All I can say is that on Sunday, I chose to manage a top-class player in a way I thought it would be deemed appropriate and responsible.

"Football was the ultimate winner on the day."

Gomes, who has been officiating for 23 years, said he was appreciative of how the media has treated him despite public perception of being a hot-headed official.

Gomes gained a reputation over the years for not being shy of brandishing cards to players and officials, while also handing out penalties regardless of the time and nature of games.

"I know that 'Penaldinho' has come and gone, but I'm proud of the media that we have in South Africa," Gomes said.

"They keep us on our toes and I have matured, but I think players understand me better now. If you also scrutinise my games, I'm also the biggest joker on the field.

"If you respect me, we'll have a beautiful game of football, but the silent words you can't hear must be dealt with.

"I've also made many mistakes and errors of judgment and I've beaten myself up for them. The one thing though I felt I've always been, is to be consistent.

"The same Gomes you see now is the same Gomes of five years ago."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
safaafcon 2021victor gomesjohannesburgsoccer
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6697 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1067 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3665 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5730 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo