SA's Victor Gomes to officiate blockbuster Africa Cup of Nations final

South Africa's Victor Gomes will take charge of the Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Egypt at Yaounde-Stade Olembe in Cameroon on Sunday.

Fellow South African Zakhele Siwela will assist Gomes along with Lesotho's Souru Phatsoane and DRC's Olivier Safari Kabene.

The highly respected Gomes becomes the first South African to ever officiate in an AFCON final.

Senegal overcame Burkina Faso 3-1, while Egypt won 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw in Yaounde.

Egypt, led by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, are looking to win their eighth AFCON title and first win since 2010 in Angola.

Meanwhile, Senegal, who have Liverpool striker Sadio Mane in their side, will be out to secure their first-ever AFCON title.

Kick-off on Sunday is at 21:00 SA time.