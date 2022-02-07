1h ago

add bookmark

Twitter erupts to celebrate SA referee Victor Gomes after glowing Afcon final showing

accreditation
Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Senegal's Sadio Mane receives a yellow card from referee Victor Gomes during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final. (Getty Images)
Senegal's Sadio Mane receives a yellow card from referee Victor Gomes during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final. (Getty Images)
  • South African referee Victor Gomes was the man with the whistle for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Egypt on Sunday night.
  • The official who regularly controls international and domestic games did the nation proud as he took control of the game that went all the way to a penalty shootout.
  • Football fanatics and fans went crazy on social media celebrating the 39-year-old for the sterling officiating he displayed during the final.

Love him or hate him, referee Victor Gomes did one hell of a job officiating the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Egypt.

SEE | Tears of joy and sorrow: 18 stunning pictures from Africa Cup of Nations final

The South African put in a sterling no-nonsense shift in controlling the encounter that went all the way to a penalty shootout, with Senegal edging seven-time champions Egypt to claim victory.

He was called into action right from the start and awarded a definite penalty after just five minutes. Sadio Mane stepped up and saw his effort saved by Mohamed Abou Gabal.

But what took social media by storm was when he sarcastically showed his whistle and cards to Mohamed Salah, asking the Egyptian star: 'Do you want to referee?'.

Twitter erupted with images and messages of support, celebrating the referee for putting in a top-class effort in what was an intense, emotional and action-packed finale between the two African football giants.

WATCH | Mane consoles tearful Salah after Senegal claim Afcon title

For the final, Gomes was assisted by fellow South African Zakhele Siwela along with Souru Phatsoane of Lesotho and Olivier Safari Kabene of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

See the images and messages of support below:

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
senegalegyptafcon 2021victor gomessoccer
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6643 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1056 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3632 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5681 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo