Twitter erupts to celebrate SA referee Victor Gomes after glowing Afcon final showing

South African referee Victor Gomes was the man with the whistle for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Egypt on Sunday night.

The official who regularly controls international and domestic games did the nation proud as he took control of the game that went all the way to a penalty shootout.

Football fanatics and fans went crazy on social media celebrating the 39-year-old for the sterling officiating he displayed during the final.

Love him or hate him, referee Victor Gomes did one hell of a job officiating the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Egypt.

The South African put in a sterling no-nonsense shift in controlling the encounter that went all the way to a penalty shootout, with Senegal edging seven-time champions Egypt to claim victory.

He was called into action right from the start and awarded a definite penalty after just five minutes. Sadio Mane stepped up and saw his effort saved by Mohamed Abou Gabal.

But what took social media by storm was when he sarcastically showed his whistle and cards to Mohamed Salah, asking the Egyptian star: 'Do you want to referee?'.

Twitter erupted with images and messages of support, celebrating the referee for putting in a top-class effort in what was an intense, emotional and action-packed finale between the two African football giants.

For the final, Gomes was assisted by fellow South African Zakhele Siwela along with Souru Phatsoane of Lesotho and Olivier Safari Kabene of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

See the images and messages of support below:

