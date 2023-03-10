55m ago

Share

Afcon hero of 1996 in ICU: Ex-Bafana coach Clive Barker diagnosed with Lewy body dementia

accreditation
Compiled by Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Clive Barker
Clive Barker
Luke Walker/Gallo Images
  • Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia (LBD).
  • Barker remains the only coach to have won a major a trophy with Bafana Bafana after their Africa Cup of Nations triumph in 1996.
  • Barker's family released a statement on the 78-year-old's condition this week.

Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker has been re-admitted to a hospital in Durban and diagnosed with Lewy body dementia (LBD), his family confirmed in a statement.

Barker is known for taking Bafana Bafana to victory at the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations.

Earlier this year, Barker was admitted to a Durban hospital where he was treated for an aneurysm, which affected blood flowing from his heart.

READ | Afcon qualifiers: Broos names 10 Sundowns players in preliminary Bafana squad to face Liberia 

After initially being thought to be on the mend, a statement from his family this week said the 78-year-old Barker's condition has worsened after he was diagnosed with LBD.

Barker, who has also coached AmaZulu, Maritzburg United and Wits in the Premier Soccer League, remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with his condition stable.

The family thanked the wave of support received thus far.

Full family statement:

"On behalf of our family, we would like to give an update on the wellbeing of Clive Barker.

"Clive has been re-admitted to hospital in Durban after he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia (LBD), which is causing cognitive and physical difficulties.

"The 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner underwent major surgery late last year and was on the road to recovery, but the onset of LBD has caused complications which have seen him return to hospital.

"His condition is stable, but he remains in the Intensive Care Unit and is being closely monitored.

"The family is grateful for the incredible care he is receiving from medical teams and would once again like to thank friends, colleagues and fans for their continued love, prayers and support."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bafana bafanapslclive barkersoccer
loading... Live
India 36/0
Australia 480/10
View More
loading... Live
South Africa 320/10 & 124/5
West Indies 251/10
View More
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
57% - 3440 votes
Lewis Hamilton
19% - 1135 votes
Charles Leclerc
12% - 710 votes
George Russell
3% - 208 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
9% - 567 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo