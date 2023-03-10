Afcon hero of 1996 in ICU: Ex-Bafana coach Clive Barker diagnosed with Lewy body dementia

Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia (LBD).

Barker remains the only coach to have won a major a trophy with Bafana Bafana after their Africa Cup of Nations triumph in 1996.

Barker's family released a statement on the 78-year-old's condition this week.

Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker has been re-admitted to a hospital in Durban and diagnosed with Lewy body dementia (LBD), his family confirmed in a statement.

Barker is known for taking Bafana Bafana to victory at the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations.

Earlier this year, Barker was admitted to a Durban hospital where he was treated for an aneurysm, which affected blood flowing from his heart.

After initially being thought to be on the mend, a statement from his family this week said the 78-year-old Barker's condition has worsened after he was diagnosed with LBD.

Barker, who has also coached AmaZulu, Maritzburg United and Wits in the Premier Soccer League, remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with his condition stable.

The family thanked the wave of support received thus far.

Full family statement:

"On behalf of our family, we would like to give an update on the wellbeing of Clive Barker.

"Clive has been re-admitted to hospital in Durban after he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia (LBD), which is causing cognitive and physical difficulties.

"The 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner underwent major surgery late last year and was on the road to recovery, but the onset of LBD has caused complications which have seen him return to hospital.

"His condition is stable, but he remains in the Intensive Care Unit and is being closely monitored.

"The family is grateful for the incredible care he is receiving from medical teams and would once again like to thank friends, colleagues and fans for their continued love, prayers and support."



