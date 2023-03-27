Afcon qualifier: Bafana 'going for the win' in hostile Liberia, says confident Zwane

Themba Zwane believes Bafana Bafana have what it takes to overcome Liberia in a crucial Afcon qualifier.

Bafana must win against Liberia to keep their hopes of Afcon qualification alive. Defeat will end their quest for participation.

The men's senior national team will come face-to-face with the Lone Stars in Monrovia on Tuesday.

Veteran forward Themba Zwane believes that Bafana Bafana can overcome Liberia in their backyard and secure their qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.

South Africa allowed the Lone Stars to come from behind to secure a 2-2 draw in stoppage time, stunning the home fans into silence at Orlando Stadium.

The draw meant Hugo Broos’s charges will have to earn a win against Liberia on Tuesday in Monrovia to be certain of an Afcon ticket.

"We're positive, we're going for the win," Zwane, 33, who plays for Mamelodi Sundowns and South Africa, told SAFA media.

"We know we can push ourselves, play our good football, and try to take our chances. We’re ready for the game."

Defeat against 150th-ranked Liberia would ultimately mean Bafana have no chance of boarding a flight to Ivory Coast in January.

However, a draw would mean both Bafana and Liberia still have a chance of Afcon qualification, depending on their final matchday results against Group K log leaders Morocco in June.

Afcon qualification tiebreakers: If tied on points, tiebreakers are applied in the following order (Regulations Article 14): Points in head-to-head matches among tied teams; Goal difference in head-to-head matches among tied teams; Goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams; Away goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams; If more than two teams are tied, and after applying all head-to-head criteria above, a subset of teams are still tied, all head-to-head criteria above will be reapplied exclusively to this subset of teams; Goal difference in all group matches; Goals scored in all group matches; Away goals scored in all group matches; Drawing of lots

Broos, who walked out on his post-match media duties after Bafana's drawn match on Friday, issued a public apology on Saturday prior to flying out to Liberia.

"I did not fulfil my media obligations, and I want to apologise for that. But I am a human being, and the emotions took control over me," he said.

"I know from experience that it is better not to say anything in the heat of the moment, and that’s what I did."

As is usually the case when Bafana travel the continent, it is expected that Tuesday’s highly-anticipated clash will be a hostile affair, with the stakes particularly high in this encounter at the 22 000-seat Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium.

