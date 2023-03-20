Afcon qualifiers: Bafana boss replaces Blom with Pirates star after receiving medical report

Njabulo Blom has officially withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad, head coach Hugo Broos confirmed.

The attacking midfielder has been replaced by Orlando Pirates midfield ace Miguel Timm.

Bafana are scheduled to play Liberia in home and away Afcon qualifiers this Friday and next Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has conceded that St. Louis City SC midfielder Njabulo Blom will not be part of the national team for their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Liberia.

The 23-year-old Blom was one of eight foreign-based players called up to join the national camp for the qualifiers.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star ended his stay at Naturena in December, joining legendary Bafana defender and current St. Louis City SC coach Bradley Carnell.

"As you know we have to replace Njabulo Blom with Miguel Timm. We get a medical report and Njabulo is not able to play and to travel. That's the reason why we have to replace him," Broos told reporters on Monday.

When he announcing his 23-man squad, Broos expressed dissatisfaction at Blom's US club. The Bafana mentor questioned why the player couldn't travel and said there was poor communication from St. Louis City SC.

Updated Bafana Bafana 23-man squad: Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Turan-Tovuz IK, Azerbaijan) Midfielders: Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Le Roux (Vargerb Bois, Sweden), Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal) Forwards: Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, USA), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns)

"Njabulo played the first two games, last game he didn't play," Broos explained.

"We had immediate contact with St. Louis. They said he is sick. But what is sick? They didn't answer."

On Friday, St. Louis City SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel responded to Broos's rant, saying Blom was not in the right condition to travel.

"Njabulo has been off sick since last week," he told iDiski Times.

"He has been in bed over the past few days, he hasn't left his house, and is unable to train. He is simply not in the right condition to travel 15+ hours.

"This is exactly what we told SAFA. They cannot expect us that we put him on a plane when he hasn't even come out of bed because there is a risk he might infect others."

South Africa host the West African nation on Friday, 24 March (18:00) at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, and play again four days later on Tuesday, 28 March (18:00 SA time) in the Liberian capital of Monrovia.