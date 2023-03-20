17m ago

Share

Afcon qualifiers: Bafana boss replaces Blom with Pirates star after receiving medical report

accreditation
Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hugo Broos (Gallo Images)
Hugo Broos (Gallo Images)
  • Njabulo Blom has officially withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad, head coach Hugo Broos confirmed.
  • The attacking midfielder has been replaced by Orlando Pirates midfield ace Miguel Timm.
  • Bafana are scheduled to play Liberia in home and away Afcon qualifiers this Friday and next Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has conceded that St. Louis City SC midfielder Njabulo Blom will not be part of the national team for their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Liberia.

The 23-year-old Blom was one of eight foreign-based players called up to join the national camp for the qualifiers.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star ended his stay at Naturena in December, joining legendary Bafana defender and current St. Louis City SC coach Bradley Carnell.

Blom has since been replaced by Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm.

"As you know we have to replace Njabulo Blom with Miguel Timm. We get a medical report and Njabulo is not able to play and to travel. That's the reason why we have to replace him," Broos told reporters on Monday.

READ | US club responds to Bafana boss' rant over absent Blom: 'He's not in the right condition to travel'

When he announcing his 23-man squad, Broos expressed dissatisfaction at Blom's US club. The Bafana mentor questioned why the player couldn't travel and said there was poor communication from St. Louis City SC.

Updated Bafana Bafana 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Turan-Tovuz IK, Azerbaijan)

Midfielders: Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Le Roux (Vargerb Bois, Sweden), Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal)

Forwards: Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, USA), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns)

"Njabulo played the first two games, last game he didn't play," Broos explained.

"We had immediate contact with St. Louis. They said he is sick. But what is sick? They didn't answer."

On Friday, St. Louis City SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel responded to Broos's rant, saying Blom was not in the right condition to travel.

"Njabulo has been off sick since last week," he told iDiski Times.

"He has been in bed over the past few days, he hasn't left his house, and is unable to train. He is simply not in the right condition to travel 15+ hours.

"This is exactly what we told SAFA. They cannot expect us that we put him on a plane when he hasn't even come out of bed because there is a risk he might infect others."

South Africa host the West African nation on Friday, 24 March (18:00) at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, and play again four days later on Tuesday, 28 March (18:00 SA time) in the Liberian capital of Monrovia.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bafana bafanaNjabulo Blomhugo broossoccer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
58% - 3910 votes
Lewis Hamilton
18% - 1206 votes
Charles Leclerc
11% - 753 votes
George Russell
3% - 221 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
9% - 629 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

10h ago

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo