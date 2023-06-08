Aubaas, Maseko tug at Hugo Broos's selection strings as Bafana boss goes on gut feel and sight

39m ago

  • Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said his new inclusions Bathusi Aubaas and Thapelo Maseko made so much of an impression they simply couldn't be left out of the 23-man squad for next week's Morocco game.
  • Bafana Bafana will be hosting the North African side who were World Cup semi-finalists in an academic African Cup of Nations qualifier.
  • Broos said he witnessed qualities in the players that he couldn't ignore.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said TS Galaxy midfielder Bathusi Aubaas and young SuperSport United forward Thapelo Maseko are footballers who left so much of an impression on him during the recent preparation camps they demanded to be picked.

The duo cracked Broos' 23-man squad for next week's African Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco at the FNB Stadium in what were rare selection surprises from the former Belgian international.

Broos has made it clear that he's been a man of his word, deed, and convictions when picking players, something that's shown in the retention of Sekhukhune United right back Nyiko Mobbie ahead of defender of the season Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Aubaas is one of four out-and-out midfielders alongside Luke le Roux, Njabulo Blom, and Teboho Mokoena.

Broos said the 28-year-old hardman displayed qualities that endeared him to the selection table ahead of the likes of Orlando Pirates' Miguel Timm and Kaizer Chiefs' Yusuf Maart.

"Bathusi was playing well at the start of the season but fell out of the team, but I think there were reasons for that," Broos said.

"What I like about him is that he's a different type of midfielder as compared to other players. He's a tall guy who is very aggressive.

"He can be in the 18-yard area, and he can score. These are qualities we were looking for, and I think he deserves his chance.

"I was very pleased with what he showed us in the preparation camp, and we'll see what he holds for the future and the Morocco game."

Maseko's selection ahead of Cape Town City's Khanyisa Mayo was also going to be a contentious one, but Broos said the youngster needs to be given some international experience to see what he can bring to the plate.

Mayo was one of SA's crack strikers in the DStv Premiership, but Maseko's impact in a young SuperSport side hasn't been passed over by Broos.

"Comparing is difficult, but I definitely know what he can do," Broos said.

"He's got a very good shot, he's very quick and he's also happy to duel, which is something I saw at the pre-camp.

"He's a player with quality and I need to see him with international experience, which is why I called him up.

"There's something I saw in the preparation camp that's given me a reason to keep him in the team."

Read more on:
