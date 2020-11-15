Bafana Bafana

1h ago

Bafana aiming for comprehensive win over Sao Tome and Principe

RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 11: South African coach Molefi Ntseki with his assistant Arthur Zwane during the International Friendly match between South Africa and Zambia at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Rustenburg, South Africa.
Lefty Shivambu

Molefi Ntseki is eyeing a comprehensive victory over Sao Tome and Principe in South Africa's second 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Monday.

Bafana Bafana beat the island nation 2-0 in their opening encounter at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.

Percy Tau broke the deadlock with a 55th minute penalty ahead of a 90th minute strike from second-half substitute Bongani Zungu.

It was an injury-hit side that took to the field after a total of seven players had withdrawn from the original 26-man squad.

Despite a less than inspired performance, the win keeps South Africa within three points of AFCON Group C leaders Ghana, with six points from three games.

Ntseki's charges lost their opening Group C match to Ghana 2-0 before beating Sudan 1-0, and play the two sides again in March 2021.

Sudan in third place in the group, have three points as Sao Tome prop up the standings with zero points.

Speaking after Friday night's tie, Ntseki challenged his side to impress against Sao Tome at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

He told reporters: "We were scrappy at the beginning and we didn't get our foot right. At times you get frustrated if you are on the pitch and things don't come out the way you love them to be, but the second half was better.

"Giving respect to Sao Tome, they have got nothing to lose, we have got everything to lose if we don't get a positive result [in Port Elizabeth on Monday]."

The Bafana boss added: "It is our game‚ being in SA. Even if we were to play in Sao Tome it would be the same. Because in every game we are fully aware that we cannot just allow Ghana to run away with the group. We are also a force to be reckoned with."

 

