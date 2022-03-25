Bafana are back in Europe! Coach Broos eyeing performance, not results

Bafana Bafana are currently in Europe and will take on Guinea and France in international friendly matches.

Head coach Hugo Broos has promised game time to each member of the 23-man squad he has selected.

This is Bafana's first visit to Europe in over a decade.

The anticipation is increasing as Bafana Bafana are readying themselves to take to the field again for the first time since their disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying exit in November last year.

Head coach Hugo Broos assisted the South African Football Association (SAFA) to lock in two international friendly matches against Guinea and world champions France during the March mandatory FIFA break, with those matches taking place over the next few days.

Bafana play Guinea in Belgium on Friday night (19:00 SA time) and then France on Tuesday night (21:15 SA time).

The 69-year-old Broos insists that the week-long stay in Europe, Bafana's first trip to the continent in over a decade, is not about targeting results with his focus is on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers that kick-start in June.

Bafana Bafana will fight it out against three African nations, yet to be confirmed, as the preliminary round is currently taking place.

Broos also promised that each selected player in the 23-man squad will get minutes against either the Syli National or Les Bleus as he looks to tweak his tactics.

"The purpose of the games will be to give everyone minutes to play. I want to see everyone in those two games because it is very important ahead of the Afcon qualifiers in June," said Broos.

"These will be training games. We will try something different against Guinea, and we have something in mind for the game against France.

"I expect a good performance, and the players are motivated. I hope that we will have a good game and beat Guinea.

"Again, don't look too much at the result in these two games. It is just the performance that counts."

It is Bafana's first visit to the continent since 2009 with their last fixture against Iceland ending in a 1-0 defeat.

At the time, South Africa was mentored by Brazilian coach Joel Santana, and he was on an agonising streak of guiding Bafana to more losses than he would have liked - 14 defeats in 27 matches.

Meanwhile, Broos has only tasted defeat once in six official matches as head coach, and it was that away fixture to Ghana in November that he now wants to forget.

"It is a pity that Bafana Bafana has not played against a European team for so long," Broos continued.

"After the World Cup qualifiers, we realised that we needed to play against tough opponents.

"We can learn more from playing against tough opponents than playing against, with all due respect, Botswana.

"In Africa, teams like Cameroon and Senegal, which have players playing in Europe, are ahead of us and at the top."

Friday's match against Guinea is Bafana's first match of the year, and Broos will be in familiar territory in his native Belgium at the Guldensporen Stadium

Guinea, currently ranked 81st in the world and 15th in Africa, will be without star captain and Liverpool midfielder Nay Keita through injury.

Bafana, who are ranked 68th (World) and 13th (Africa), will also be short of star power as Percy Tau withdrew from the squad at the start of the week as he picked up a knee injury with club Al Ahly.

Four days after the Guinea match, South Africa will face France (third) in Lille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Tickets for the encounter have been sold out as 50 000 roaring French fans will be backing their star-studded team, with Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann expected to run out against Bafana.

Taking that all into account will be an enormous challenge for Broos' charges.

However, the Bafana mentor is confident that he has chosen his strongest team yet after just 10 months of being in charge.

"After the World Cup qualifiers, we realised that we needed pace, experience and power. The guys that have been selected have that," Broos added.

"We hope that we can increase our quality and be stronger for the Afcon qualifiers from June. From then, we will hope to be stronger for the next World Cup qualifiers."