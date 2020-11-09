Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana blow as Cape Town City duo test positive for Covid-19

Cape Town City on Sunday revealed that defenders Thamsanqa Mkhize and Abbubaker Mobara have both been ruled out of Bafana Bafana's upcoming 2021 AFCON qualifiers after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Bafana Bafana duo have now been put in isolation, with the club issuing a brief statement on their social media accounts.

City tweeted on their official Twitter account: "Thamsanqa Mkhize and Abbubaker Mobara have been in isolation following a positive COVID-19 test.

"They will miss international duty and we wish them both a speedy recovery."

This news comes after City's 2-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday and ahead of Bafana's back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Mkhize and Mobara were already both in the national camp ahead of the two matches against Sao Tome and Principle.

Bafana Bafana also announced on their official Twitter account that a number of other players had also been ruled out of the double-header against the islanders.

"Thibang Phete, Thulani Serero, Andile Jali, Reeve Frosler, Thami Mkhize & Abubakar Mobara are all out of the team to play Sao Tome on Friday and Monday due to medical reasons," a tweet said.

It is not clear the reason for the other players being ruled out of the squad.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

