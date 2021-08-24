Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos downsizes squad for World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has named an official 23-man squad for the upcoming 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

Last week, as per FIFA rules, the 69-year-old revealed a preliminary 31-man squad.

Despite not featuring for club Brighton and Hove Albion, game-seeking Percy Tau made the final cut for the crucial games, starting next week.

The surprise exclusion was new Kaizer Chiefs recruit and 2020/21 Defender of the Season, Njabulo Ngcobo.

South Africa come up against Zimbabwe on Friday, 3 September (15:00) in Harare before returning home to take on the Black Stars at FNB Stadium on Monday, 6 September (18:00).

Bafana Bafana are in Group G with Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia.

Only the 10 group (A-J) winners will advance to the final round of qualification for Qatar 2022.

They will then go into a draw and face each other to decide the final five nations representing Africa on the global stage.

Next year's World Cup, the first time hosted in the middle east, is expected to take place from 21 November - 18 December.