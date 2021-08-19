Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos opts for youth in crucial 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has named a 31-man preliminary squad for the upcoming Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

South Africa travel to neighbours Zimbabwe for a tricky encounter on Friday, 3 September (15:00) in Harare before returning home to take on African giants Ghana at FNB Stadium on Monday, 6 September (18:00).

Broos was spotted with a pen and pad in the stands at the Lucas Moripe Stadium when Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Kaizer Chiefs on penalties in the MTN8 quarter-finals last weekend, as he scouted players for the announcement.

The Belgian called-up seven Brazilians players while five Amakhosi stars made the cut.

Broos, 69, is expected to narrow down his squad to 23 players ahead of the crucial matches.

Bafana Bafana are in Group G with Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia.

Only the 10 group (A-J) winners will advance to the final round of qualification for Qatar 2022.

They will then go into draw and face each other to decide the final five nations who will represent Africa on the global stage.

Next year's World Cup, the first time hosted in the middle east, is expected to take place from 21 November - 18 December.

FULL BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD Goalkeepers Ronwen Williams (Supersport United FC), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows FC) Defenders Sydney Mobbie (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns FC) , Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Siyanda Xulu (Haopel Tel Aviv FC, Israel), Thibang Phete (Os Belenenses, Portugal) , Thabani Dube (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Sibusiso Mabiliso (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates FC)

Midfielders Kobamelo Kodisang (FC Braga B, Portugal), Sipho Mbule (Supersport United FC), Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United FC), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Sphelele Mkhulise (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Sphephelo Sithole (Os Belenenses FC, Portugal), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United FC), Siyethemba Sithebe (AmaZulu FC) Forwards Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United FC), Gift Links (Aarhus GF, Denmark), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Victor Letsoala (Bloemfontein Celtic FC), Percy Tau (Brighton and Hove Albion FC, England), Luther Singh (FC Copenhagen, Denmark)







