Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos reveals his first assistant coach

Newly-appointed head coach Hugo Broos on Wednesday named Macedonian, Chedomir Janevski as his first assistant coach as he finalises his technical team that will guide Bafana Bafana into their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

A second assistant coach, who will be a local appointment, is yet to be named with Broos confirming that further discussions will be had with the SAFA technical committee, before making an announcement.

Broos is set to miss Bafana Bafana's two friendly internationals at the beginning of June as he is scheduled to return to Belgium to receive his second Covid-19 vaccination, with his assistants taking charge.

Janevski is the current head coach of Cyprus outfit Olympiakos Nicosia FC, who compete in the Cypriot First Division known as the Cyta Championship.

"My Belgian assistant is not here for the moment as he is working in Cyprus and will be competing with his team in the cup final next Sunday," Broos told the media.

"Then afterwards he will travel to South Africa where he will together with the local coach to oversee those first two matches with an opponent yet to be arranged.

"I know his name Janevski is not a Belgium sounding name, but he is actually Macedonian who has spent over 25 to 30 years in Belgium and is married to a Belgian, which makes him an adopted Belgian.

"He played at Brugge and is fluent in many languages such as English, French and even Dutch so communication won't be a problem.

"There will be no problem with language and also for experience as he was the head coach at Brugge nearly 20 years ago where he won a cup and has coached in Greece and the national team of Macedonia.

"I have to be honest that he is indeed a friend of mine so our working relationship will be 100% as I know him a very long time and I'm very happy that the technical committee agreed to his appointment."

Broos also confirmed that his assistant would arrive in South Africa at the end of next week.

The 59-year-old former defender who, like Broos, represented Belgian side Club Brugge from 1989-1991 is an experienced coach with over 23 years in the game.

Chedomir Janevski managerial career:

1998–2000 - Daring Club Blankenberge

2000–2005 - Club Brugge (youth team)

2005–2007 - Olympiacos (assistant)

2007 - Club Brugge

2007–2008 - KAA Gent (assistant)

2008 - Al-Shaab CSC

2008–2009 - Red Star Belgrade

2009–2011 - Enosis Neon Paralimniou

2011–2012 - Ethnikos Achna FC

2012–2013 - Macedonia

2013–2014 - Mons

2015–2016 - Mouscron-Péruwelz

2016–2017 - Waasland-Beveren

2017–2018 - FK Vardar

2018–2019 - Ismaily

2019–2020 - Enosis Neon Paralimniou

2021 - Olympiakos Nicosia FC