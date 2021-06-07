Bafana Bafana lose 3 players, including star forward Percy Tau, after Covid-19 tests

Star Bafana forward Percy Tau will miss the men's national team game against Uganda on Thursday after testing positive for Covid-19.

SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena also tested positive and will miss the game, along with team-mate Sipho Mbule, who was a close contact.

Thursday's game will be the first Bafana fixture of the Hugo Broos era, even though he won't be with the team as assistants Cedomir Janevski and Helman Mkhalele will take charge.



Bafana Bafana will be without superstar forward Percy Tau for Thursday's international friendly against Uganda at the Orlando Stadium after testing positive for Covid-19.



Tau, who plays for English Premiership side Brighton and Hove Albion, is one of three players who will be missing assistant coaches Cedomir Janevski and Helman Mkhalele's first game in charge.

Exciting SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena has also tested positive, while Sipho Mbule was a close contact and therefore has also been ruled out of participating in Thursday's game.

The two players did not take part in SuperSport United's final DStv Premiership game of the season against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth.

Tau has been back in the country since the English Premiership season was completed, while Janevski and Mkhalele will be taking charge of the team in head coach Hugo Broos's absence.

Broos is back in Belgium to receive his second Covid-19 vaccination, but Janevski said they'll do their best to get a positive result.

"It's not the best time to prepare because some players are injured and some have tested positive for Covid-19," Janevski said.

"We'll try our best to prepare the team and get a positive result from the Uganda game."