17m ago

Bafana Bafana won't sit back against Ghana: 'We'll be making the biggest mistake'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Hugo Broos (Gallo Images)
  • Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said they'll take the game to Ghana in their final group game in Gold Coast on Sunday.
  • South Africa leads Group G with 13 points from five games while Ghana is second with 10 points.
  • South Africa will advance to the next round if they avoid defeat.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said they're not going to sit back and let Ghana come at them in Sunday's highly-anticipated 2022 World Cup qualifier in Gold Coast.

Sitting at the top of Group G with 13 points from five games and four clean sheets, Bafana would have been comfortable with the thought of sitting back and defending their three-point lead against the hosts.

Broos, though, is aware of the pitfalls of defending a lead and not making a team work hard for their points.

While it's also true that the only goal Bafana has conceded has been through a set-piece, their defending has been far from convincing.

'We have to give Ghana pain'

With Ghana presenting a far different and deadlier attacking threat than the other two sides in the group, Broos is well aware of how Ghana can and will upset the apple-cart.

"We'll be making the biggest mistake on Sunday if we're just going to defend. We will concede if that's the case," Broos said.

"One goal isn't an issue, but the second goal will definitely make things very tricky for us, so in some periods of the game, we have to give Ghana pain.

"If you look to defend, you do so while also worrying about the goals that you're conceding, but we won't do that because we also have to play our own game.

"Yes, the game is in Ghana and it is different, but we will play our own game and we won't defend."

Having won all of their home games, but with their biggest win coming on the road against Ethiopia, Broos said they don't know how much pressure they will be under considering that their toughest games have been at home.

"I don't know what we'll feel on Sunday because it's the final game," Broos said.

"When we won against Ghana, that was a game where we were already under pressure. If we lost against them, we would have been out of the race.

"I don't think it will be a matter of pressure."

Kick-off is at 21:00 (SA time).

