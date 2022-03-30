Bafana boss Broos 'a little bit angry' at Deschamps for fielding Mbappe

World champions France claimed an emphatic 5-0 victory against Bafana Bafana on Tuesday.

It was the first time Bafana played against western Europe side since the 2010 World Cup.

Bafana return to action in June.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos jokingly admits that he was "a little bit angry" at France mentor Didier Deschamps for fielding star forward Kylian Mbappe.



The 23-year-old did not get to play against Ivory Coast on Friday and the African nation nearly surprised France on their home turf.

France had to come from behind to ensure they went on to win 2-1 before taking on Bafana Bafana four days later.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker was the main attraction against South Africa, and he did not disappoint.

Mbappe put on a show and scored a brace in Lille as Les Bleus convincingly defeated South Africa 5-0 in front of a sold-out Stade Pierre Mauroy.

"I was a little bit angry on my colleague that he put Mbappe today and not Friday evening (against Ivory Coast)," Broos told the media after the match.

"He is a great player, and there are much better defenders who suffered against him; you can’t really neutralise him. He is always quick; he is technically very good, he can score.

"So, if you have such a player in your team, you play with 12, and France is already so good, and they play with 12 against us, so you know how difficult it was for us today."

Along with Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Wissam Ben Yedder, and Matteo Guendouzi also added their names to the scoresheet in a one-sided affair.

Broos added: "We tried to play football, and there were some moments we could do it, but again there was a big difference of level, therefore, we couldn’t do what we would like to do."

South Africa will return to action in June to kick off their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.



