Bafana boss Broos calls his critics 'short-sighted and cheap' as Afcon qualifier looms

Bafana Bafana will face Morocco as the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers kickoff in June.

Head coach Hugo Broos announced a 23-man squad that will travel to North Africa for the Group K encounter.

Broos says he does not feel any pressure and backs South Africa to qualify for Afcon next year.

Hugo Broos was once again upbeat when he faced the media on Wednesday.



The 70-year-old Bafana Bafana head coach decided it was the perfect moment to defend himself and his team, calling "critics short-sighted and cheap".

Broos replaced Molefi Ntseki in May last year, overseeing the 2022 World Cup qualifiers but losing the final group match to Ghana, which ended Bafana's hopes of advancing to the third and final round despite reaching 13 points.

Bafana and Broos have all their attention on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) as their journey takes to the whistle next Thursday, 9 June, against mighty Morocco in a Group K encounter.

Before talking Afcon qualifiers, Broos wanted to clear the air or at least address the issue that he felt was getting out of hand.



"This is the new chapter that we are starting after the World Cup qualifiers last year," Broos told reporters.

"Before we talk about the qualifiers for Afcon, I want to go back to the qualifiers of the World Cup. For me, it was a success with a disappointing end because we lost the last game.

"That goal 'killed' us, and it eliminated us to go to the play-offs of the World Cup qualifiers."

Bafana are yet to register a win this year after just two matches staged in March against Guinea and world champions France.

Bafana held Guinea to a goalless draw in Belgium, while Les Bleus defeated Bafana 5-0 in Lille four days later, in South Africa's first trip to Europe in over six years.

Last week, the former Cameroon mentor named his 23-man squad for the Morocco clash and opted against selecting some big-name players, with many football enthusiasts calling out his selections.

However, Broos says he does not feel any pressure and believes South Africa will qualify for the Afcon, especially as Group K only have three teams after Zimbabwe were banned from the qualifications.

"For me, it was a success, we had a new, young team and from the six games, we won four, drew one and lost the other one. We had 13 points, and with a little bit of research, it says over the last 12 years, in all the qualifiers that SA played for Afcon, you have never had 13 points," Broos continued.

"The maximum was 12 points, and that means this was not bad what we did — but still, after our match against Ghana, there were critics. I didn't understand it, and it was worse after the friendly games against Guinea and France.

"I don't understand why suddenly there were so many critics, but I can assure you that those critics don't affect me because it is short-sighted and cheap. People are saying the coach is not good and so on.

"It doesn't affect me, it doesn't put pressure on me, but it motivates me. It motivates me to prove all these people wrong, and this is part of the job of a trainer.

"What I see happening with Pitso [Mosimane] in Egypt, he won the Champions League two times, but today they 'killed' him because he lost the final. That's life.

"I'll go on working, and I will try to qualify us for Afcon next year. I am sure that we are able to do it. We are in a group of three teams with Morocco and Liberia, and it is a little different from the World Cup qualifiers."

Bafana are set to depart for Morocco early next week as the match will take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Kickoff is at 21:00 (SA time).