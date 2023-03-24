Bafana boss Broos calls out CAF's 'unbelievable' double standards ahead of Liberia clash

Hugo Broos is not happy that CAF allowed Morocco to play their away Afcon qualifier against Liberia at home.

According to CAF, Liberia has failed to meet the standards to host major continental soccer competitions.

But the Bafana boss questioned the association's double standards as South Africa will have to travel to Liberia for their match.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has questioned how the Confederation of African Football (CAF) allowed Morocco to play what was supposed to be their away Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia on home soil in Casablanca.

The 70-year-old also raised the issue that Bafana's Afcon group only had three nations vying for qualification after FIFA banned Zimbabwe and Kenya over government interference in the countries' football associations.

The Atlas Lions hosted the West Africans in June last year for their Group K qualifying clash, as Liberia, at the time, had no international-standard stadium.

Morocco cruised to a 2-0 win at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca four days after coming from behind to beat Broos's charges 2-1 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Meanwhile, Bafana will host Liberia at Orlando Stadium on Friday (18:00) before travelling to Liberia for the away fixture four days later on Tuesday (18:00, SA time) in Monrovia, the Liberian capital.

"The fact that we are from the beginning only with three teams is rubbish," Broos said at Thursday's press conference.

"It's not a normal qualification, and you see what happened. Morocco is almost qualified after two games, and they can play their away game in Morocco.

"This is all possible here in Africa. This is unbelievable.

"Ok, when Liberia doesn't have a stadium that conforms with FIFA rules, then you play in another country but not in Morocco, who is with you in the group.

"CAF said, 'ok, no problem'. They are already qualified after two games … This is not normal."





After beating both Bafana and Liberia last year, Morocco's path looks much clearer.

The Atlas Lions only need a draw against Bafana in June to guarantee their name is seeded in the Afcon draw later this year.

Despite Broos's issues with Africa's leading association, the Belgian mentor is confident that his Bafana charges can pull off back-to-back victories that will ensure Bafana's passage to the tournament next year in Ivory Coast.

"I knew from the beginning that maybe those two games against Liberia will be decisive to be qualified or not," he added.

"We have the opportunity to do it in two games. Why shouldn't we do it? I know it's easier to tell that than to do it, but I believe in this team."