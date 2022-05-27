Bafana boss Broos on Jali, Zwane omission: 'You can't do everything'

Bafana Bafana will face Morocco as the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers kickoff in June.

Head coach Hugo Broos announced a 23-man squad that will travel to North Africa for the Group K encounter.

Broos was probed on his reasoning for not including Andile Jali and Themba Zwane in the squad.

Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos did not mince his words when he was questioned on Andile Jali and Themba Zwane's omission from the national team.



The Belgian-born mentor announced his 23-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco on Thursday, 9 June.

Broos selected a few fresh players such as Khanyiso Mayo, Taariq Fielies (both Cape Town City) and Phathutshedzo Nange (Kaizer Chiefs) but kept the squad's core since he first arrived in May last year.

As Broos mentioned before, Jali and Zwane have not been considered for national duty mainly due to their age, despite the duo playing a crucial role in Mamelodi Sundowns' quest for a domestic treble with already the MTN8 and DStv Premiership in the bag.

Last week, Zwane was nominated for Player's Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season.

Jali, who has been in scintillating form, received the most nomination out of any play in the league: Player's Player of the Season, Footballer of the Season, MTN8 Last Man Standing, Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament and Midfielder of the Season.

Both players do not feature in the Bafana squad and Broos again defends his selection by being forthright on live television, with millions of South Africans watching.



"First of all, they (Jali and Zwane) do not play continental football. They play African football," said Broos.

"There is a difference when you watch UEFA Champions League. When I watch the semi-final Bayern (Munich) versus Villarreal and when I watch the (CAF) semi-final with Sundowns against Petro [Petro de Luanda] there is a big difference.

"I said it from the beginning, and I've said it now, and I'll say it in two years when I'm still here. I am very sorry, but I don't see why I should select Jali or Zwane.

"Please do not misunderstand me. Last year when I selected my first squad, everyone was asking me, 'why didn't you select Njabulo Ngcobo? He is the best defender?' Now, look what happened to him at Kaizer Chiefs; he does not play.

"There is also a difference when you play that kind of games and when you play for Bafana Bafana. There you will be confronting players who are playing in Europe. The players in Europe are playing at a different standard in the championship (DStv Premiership).

"You can't do everything. In my selection (process), there are not many players who play in European championships, but that is, for the moment, something that is not good for South African football. We do not have enough players there [in Europe].

"All the teams that we play have players in Europe; look at Morocco."