Bafana boss Broos 'really upset' after stadium access denied for Pirates-Sundowns match

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has revealed that he was denied access to the Orlando Stadium to watch the Premiership encounter between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

On Saturday, the Buccaneers entertained Masandawana in a match that ended 2-0 to the visitors.

On national TV on Monday morning while announcing the Bafana Bafana 23-man squad for the Ethiopia matches, Broos said was "really upset" as he could not watch the Pirates-Sundowns game live.

Broos had to return to Belgium for three weeks and missed some local domestic matches as he had to complete his work permit.

"I missed two weeks, three weeks (of matches), and I did not see any games, but Helman Mkhalele was here, and he saw the games, and he reported back to me," Broos said on SABC Sport.

"On Friday I was again at the game of Swallows (v Cape Town City) and then again on Saturday (I watched) SuperSport United (v Maritzburg United) and I have to mention, and I am really upset that we would have liked to see the game between Orlando Pirates and Sundowns, but they did not allow us to go into the stadium.

"We could not enter at three o'clock, and we had an accreditation of the league, and they said 'no, this is not enough, and if I let you in, I will lose my job'.

"I don't understand it, we are coaches of the national team, and there is a team that doesn’t allow us in the stadium.

"And then the most surprising thing is that the chairman (Irvin Khoza) of that team (Pirates) is the vice president of the South African Football Association; I did not believe it."

Broos will be in the dugout again next month as Bafana are in action against Ethiopia in the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

Bafana travel to Ethiopia on Saturday, 9 October (kick-off is at 14:00) before welcoming the same opponents for the return leg at FNB Stadium on Monday, 11 October (kick-off TBC).