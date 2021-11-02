Bafana Bafana

Bafana boss Broos recalls Tau, Dolly for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe, Ghana

Tashreeq Vardien
Percy Tau and Keagan Dolly (Gallo Images)
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has named his final 24-man squad for the upcoming FIFA Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

South Africa will entertain neighbours Zimbabwe on Thursday, 11 November (20:30), before travelling to Ghana for the final Group G encounter on Sunday, 14 November (17:00).

The Belgian coach opted to recall star forwards Percy Tau and Keagan Dolly to the national setup for the crucial matches.

Tau missed out on the chance to play in back-to-back fixtures against Ethiopia last month due to injury.

However, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Brighton forward has since nursed himself back to form with his new club, Al Ahly.

Meanwhile, after four years in Europe, Dolly cut down in weight and found himself putting in phenomenal performances for Kaizer Chiefs, which Broos could not ignore.

Broos has shaken up the national team since his reign started with most of the players aged under 24 as he plans for the future.

The return of Tau, 27, and Dolly, 28, is a timely boost as both individuals are in form for their respective clubs, which bodes well for Bafana Bafana.

After four qualifying matches, Bafana Bafana remain at the top of Group G with 10 points, ahead of second-placed Ghana (9 points).

The Black Stars are South Africa's only threat heading into the final two matches, with the group winner advancing to the next round of qualifiers.

Ethiopia and Zimbabwe have no chance of advancing to the next round.

Forty African nations are battling it out for World Cup qualification - they are split into 10 groups of four - but only five African countries can qualify. 

After home and away fixtures in each group - a total of six games each - the 10 group winners will progress to the next round of qualification. 

Those 10 teams will then be drawn into five home and away knockout fixtures, with the winners from those five matches booking their spot in Qatar. 

The World Cup will be staged from Monday, 21 November, with the final taking place on Sunday, 18 December 2022.

BAFANA BAFANA 24-MAN SQUAD:

Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (Amazulu FC), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders

Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune FC), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv), Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), S'fiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs), Thibang Phete (Belenenses)

Midfielders

Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows), Sphelele Sithole (Belenenses), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town), Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs)

Strikers

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Victor Letswalo (Royal AM), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City)


