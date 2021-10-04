Bafana boss calls up SuperSport duo for 'absconded' Mosele and injured Lebusa

Mosa Lebusa and Goodman Mosele have withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos opted to call-up SuperSport duo Luke Fleurs and Jesse Donn as replacements for the much-anticipated matches.

"This is unfortunate. Lebusa was assessed on the first day (Sunday) of camp and he has been nursing an injury which he had hoped would heal prior to reporting for national duty," said Bafana Bafana team doctor Tshepo Molobi as quoted by SAFA website.

"The nature of his injury is that of a right quad strain, and we would rather not risk further injury, hence he has been released from camp, back into the care of his club, Mamelodi Sundowns.

"We are taking the safer approach as we do not want to see Mosa being sidelined for longer than is necessary with this type of injury."

Meanwhile, Broos surprisingly admitted that Mosele had not responded to his Bafana call up.

"Sadly, Goodman has absconded, we have tried reaching him to no avail, and this is extremely disappointing," said Broos.

"We are very happy that Jesse Donn has heeded the call and reported for duty almost immediately."

South Africa are top of Group G with four points from two games following their goalless away draw to Zimbabwe before beating Ghana 1-0 at FNB Stadium three days later.

With just four fixtures remaining for this round of the qualifications, Bafana will now shift their focus to taking on the East Africans.

Broos and Bafana travel to Ethiopia on Saturday, 9 October (kick-off is at 15:00) before welcoming the same opponents for the return leg at FNB Stadium on Monday, 11 October (18:00).