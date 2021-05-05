Bafana Bafana

27m ago

add bookmark

Bafana boss Hugo Broos: 'It's the perfect moment to build a new team in South Africa'

Baden Gillion
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Belgian Manager Hugo Broos. (Getty Images)
Belgian Manager Hugo Broos. (Getty Images)

New Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos on Wednesday revealed his plans to focus on youth and that now was the perfect time to rebuild the Bafana Bafana team, with an emphasis on young players.

Speaking at his unveiling as the 19th head coach of the senior men's national team, the Belgian revealed his exciting plans to rebuild a completely new Bafana Bafana squad.

"First of all I have to say that I am very proud and very happy to be the new coach of South Africa," Broos said.

"It's always been a country in which I wanted to work and today I am here. So I am very happy and very proud.

"Secondly, the information that I've gathered in the last few weeks and the analysis that I've compiled has made me believe that it is now the perfect moment to rebuild a new team in South Africa."

"I was a little bit surprised when I saw the recent selections of the last few games that there were such a lot of players who were 30-years-old and older. I think we have to rebuild the team to a much younger team and where I can use the example of my previous experience at Cameroon, I did the same there."
Hugo Broos

TIMELINE | A turbulent chronology of Bafana's coaches since readmission

"I've experienced that when you work with younger players they are very motivated and hungry to prove themselves," said Broos.

"Even myself as a player, I can say that when I was above the age of 30 I lost a bit of that motivation and hunger which is less and you end up just being happy to be there with the national team.

"Now with South Africa having not qualified for next year's Afcon tournament, this is the moment to build a new and younger team.

"This younger team may struggle to qualify for the World Cup but may be ready for the following Afcon."

Bafana Bafana's next competitive fixture is a Group G World Cup qualifier away to Zimbabwe on 5 June.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
safabafana bafanahugo broossoccer
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 13825 votes
Cricket
13% - 4302 votes
Football
19% - 6408 votes
Athletics
3% - 886 votes
Boxing
1% - 332 votes
Cycling
2% - 796 votes
Golf
5% - 1731 votes
Motorsport
9% - 2920 votes
Tennis
4% - 1203 votes
Water sports
1% - 314 votes
American sports
1% - 428 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1145 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo