Bafana boss Hugo Broos: 'We are still looking for better players'

Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos says he will keep improving his squad despite their impressive start to the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

South Africa regained control of Group G after defeating Ethiopia 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The victory was not pretty as the visitors boast more than 60% possession at the end of the encounter.

However, Bafana now have 10 points, while Ghana, who defeated Zimbabwe earlier in the day, are on nine points in second-place.



Ethiopia remains third in the group with three points, while the Warriors are anchored at the bottom of the log with one point. Both nations are out of the race to qualify for the next and final round of matches.

South Africa are in the driving seat to advance to the next round after three victories and one draw.

Broos' side had kicked off their campaign with a goalless draw to Zimbabwe before defeating Ghana 1-0 in Johannesburg.

The head coach then guided his charges to a double victory over Ethiopia.

Bafana will be back in action against Zimbabwe and Ghana next month to finish off the group phase of the World Cup qualifiers.

But reflecting on his side's form, the Bafana boss insists his team is not yet complete.

"Little by little; I will find the group with which I will work within the coming months, maybe years," said Broos.

"But we're still looking for better players because we still have some weaknesses in our group, certainly.

"It would be a miracle after two months' work that you immediately have a fantastic team.

"This is impossible, so we have to continue working as a technical team to go and watch more games to see more good players who can bring more quality to our team.

"But, in general, I can say now that we're not so far from the group of players that we'll continue working for the next months or years."