47m ago

Bafana boss lets slip that Percy Tau will reunite with Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly

Tashreeq Vardien
Percy Tau and Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)
Percy Tau and Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos says he expects Percy Tau to reunite with Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

After naming his 23-man squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers, the Belgian let slip that Tau will join Mosimane in Egypt in the coming days.

Tau, 27, has struggled to make a name for himself at Brighton since ending his nearly three-year loan spell in Belgium and returning to the club at the start of the year.

Broos, 69, reckons the former Mamelodi Sundowns forward will leave Brighton and join a club where he will be guaranteed regular playing minutes.

"He is an important player for Bafana Bafana. He really is," Broos said on Tuesday.

"Again, if Percy does not play in the next month, I will have a problem, but I heard some good news.

"He (Tau) will not stay at Brighton, and he will go to an Egyptian team with the South African coach Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly.

"In the next days, it (the transfer) will be done, and then he will have the chance to play regularly."

Broos believes there is a significant issue in Africa and the DStv Premiership as many Bafana Bafana candidates don't get regular game time at their respective clubs.

"This was another problem to make a selection because many players don't play," Broos continued.

"Also, here in the national league, we had a list of players and every time I went with my paper to the league games, the candidates for Bafana Bafana ... I have eight candidates then only two are playing.

"Sometimes they were not even on the bench, and it’s a little problem here in Africa. Some clubs have an excessive number of players in their squad, and they don’t give them the chance to play.

"So, for the future, that can be a problem for me. I really hope in the next weeks or months; some players will play."

South Africa come up against Zimbabwe on Friday, 3 September (15:00) in Harare before returning home to take on the Black Stars at FNB Stadium on Monday, 6 September (18:00).

FULL 23-MAN BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United FC), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Defenders

Sydney Mobbie (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Siyanda Xulu (Haopel Tel Aviv FC, Israel), Thibang Phete (Os Belenenses, Portugal), Thabani Dube (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Sibusiso Mabiliso (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Midfielders

Sipho Mbule (SuperSport United FC), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United FC), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United FC),

Forwards

Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United FC), Gift Links (Aarhus GF, Denmark), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Victor Letsoala (Royal AM), Percy Tau (Brighton and Hove Albion FC, England), Luther Singh (FC Copenhagen, Denmark)

 

