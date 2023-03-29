Bafana coach Broos breathes sigh of relief after Afcon qualification: 'I feel enormous happiness'

Bafana Bafana qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations after beating Liberia in Monrovia.

Head coach Hugo Broos said he had "100 feelings" in his body after getting the job done.

South Africa and Morocco qualified from Group K.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos was in a jubilant mood after his charges beat Liberia 2-1 away in Monrovia on Tuesday, securing their qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.

READ | Siyaya eIvory Coast! Bafana qualify for Afcon after beating Liberia in Monrovia

The men's senior national team had their backs against the wall after surrendering a two-goal lead in last Friday's home leg in Soweto.

After the 2-2 draw at Orlando Stadium, Broos briefly addressed the media before storming out as his emotions got the better of him. On Tuesday, his charges had to right the wrongs in western Africa at a sold-out 22 000-seater Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium.

A hostile reception was expected, but Broos' charges also had to play on an artificial pitch, which made the 90-minute affair all the more interesting.

Simply put, Bafana needed to win to qualify for Afcon, while a defeat would end their quest for a place at Africa's grandest national tournament.

RECAP | Phew, job done! Victory in Liberia as Bafana Bafana qualify for Afcon

A draw would have seen Bafana take their calculators out. Luckily that was not needed as Bafana will join Group K leaders Morocco in the Afcon draw later this year, which got 70-year-old Broos smiling and talking to the media again.

"It's difficult to express my feelings. Now I feel enormous happiness," a relieved Broos told reporters in Liberia during his post-match press conference.

"There are 100 feelings going through my body in this moment. It was a very tough game.

"We knew the style of Liberia. This powerplay [football]. It's long balls to the front and then headers and powerful duels.

"Therefore, we changed some players in our team... players who are powerful, and I think we did good to do that."

Broos made five changes to the team that started in Soweto last Friday - and it paid dividends.

Innocent Maela, Sydney Mobbie, Sphephelo Sithole, Mihlali Mayambela and Zakhale Lepasa replaced Aubrey Modiba, Lyle Le Roux, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Themba Zwane and a sick Lyle Foster.

?? ???????????????? ??



"I think we put the right players in the right place today..."



Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos' reaction following their 2??1? away victory over Liberia.#SABCSportFootball #AFCON2023Q pic.twitter.com/7uYbYJvuxY — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) March 28, 2023

Bafana took the lead via Lepasa before Liberia equalised through their captain William Jebor. With the scores level (1-1) at half-time, the hosts were in a better position to qualify according to the CAF rulebook.



"The only thing I said [was] what they had to do, and that was what we did. Play in a good block, be strong and do well," Broos told reporters when probed on what he told his players at half-time.

"There was a possibility to play the ball behind the defence with Percy (Tau), also with (Thapelo) Morena on the right side, who is very quick.

"So, we did it, we tried it, and I can only say that what we did today in defence was fantastic."

Broos' brief, but to-the-point, half-time team talk worked well as his players executed the plan.

Bafana fired back early in the second half courtesy of a close-range finish from Mayambela as they used Tau's intelligence and Morena's pace against a plucky Liberia side motivated to win on home soil.

"I have to say that Lyle Foster didn't feel well this morning. We wouldn't take a risk because we knew that we needed players that were 100% [fit]," Broos said.

"And again, I think the decision was right."

Bafana, who have accumulated five points, have booked their place in Afcon despite a final matchday in June against Group K log leaders Morocco.

The Atlas Lions (6 points) also qualified for Afcon after their victories against Bafana and Liberia last year.

South Africa advanced ahead of Liberia because they now have superior "points in head-to-head matches among tied teams", according to CAF's Regulations Article 14.

The group consists of three teams: Morocco, Liberia and South Africa. Zimbabwe were initially part of the group but were banned from qualifying for the tournament after their government's interference in the sport's administration.

Meanwhile, Broos and his Bafana charges are expected back in the country on Wednesday evening.