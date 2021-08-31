Bafana coach Hugo Broos wants more resilience for World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos wants more resilience from his charges in the 2022 World Cup campaign.

It starts on Friday when they travel to Harare to face Zimbabwe.

They will host Ghana on Monday at the FNB Stadium.

Qualification for the 2022 World Cup is a primary focus for Bafana coach Hugo Broos, but he also wants to see the team show more fight in the qualifiers.



The under-fire men's national team start their journey to Qatar with a trip to Harare to face Zimbabwe on Friday before hosting Ghana at the FNB Stadium on Monday.

When Broos replaced Molefi Ntseki after the disastrous 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, the 69-year-old Belgian wasn't impressed with Bafana Bafana's mental strength.

He mentioned the Sudan game where South Africa rocked up in body and not in mind, falling to a dispiriting 2-0 defeat.

"What I want is a very good fighting mentality, besides the tactics. It's very important that we start that game with a good mentality," Broos said.

"They're going to be a tough opponent and if I can make an example of a game where tough mentality was needed, it was the game against Sudan.

"We will definitely work on the mentality for the Friday game."

Among the injury concerns and expected late arrivals, Mothobi Mvala and Evidence Makgopa had knocks and did not take part in Monday's training session at the Dobsonville Stadium.

To that end, Broos called up Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo while Luther Singh and Gift Links should be joining the camp soon.

Broos said they need to get off to a good start on Friday and Monday so that they don't have to play catch-up later on in the campaign.

"We hope to get good results from these two games because a good start in qualifiers is very important," Broos said.

"You don't want to be chasing the points lost in the opening game later in the campaign.

"What is a good result? If we can have four points from six matches, I can say that we will be very happy."