32m ago

Bafana coach Ntseki names 3 debutants in starting XI for Namibia clash

Molefi Ntseki (Gallo Images)
  • Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has named three debutants for the match against Namibia tonight.
  • Thulani Hlatshwayo and three other senior members of Bafana Bafana have not made the matchday squad.
  • Percy Tau, who arrived in South Africa on Tuesday from Belgium, makes the substitutes bench.

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki has named three debutants for their international friendly against Namibia tonight.

The match takes place at Rustenburg's Royal Bafokeng Stadium at 18:00 and will be broadcast live on SABC 3 and streamed online.

Mothiba Mvala, Siyethemba Sithebe and Thabo Nodada have been given the opportunity to don national senior colours for the first time.

Meanwhile, senior Bafana Bafana players Thulani Hlatshwayo, Andile Jali, Themba Zwane, Darren Keet and Lebohang Manyama have not been considered for the matchday squad.

That means coach Ntseki has handed the captain's armband to goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Luther Singh, Keagan Dolly and Kermit Erasmus will lead the attack for South Africa with fan favourite Percy Tau, who arrived on Tuesday in the country from Belgium, is on the substitutes bench.

LIVE | Scoring and interactive commentary from the international friendly match between Bafana Bafana and Namibia.

BAFANA BAFANA XI

Ronwen Williams (C), Reeve Frosler, Innocent Maela, Thibang Phete, Mosa Lebusa, Mothobi Mvala, Siyethemba Sithebe, Thabo Nodada, Keagan Dolly, Luther Singh, Kermit Erasmus

SUBSTITUTES

Ricardo Goss (GK), Sifiso Hlanti, Motjeka Madisha, Abubaker Mobara, Teboho Mokoena, Gladwin Shitolo, Thabiso Kutumela, Lyle Foster, Percy Tau.

- Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien

