Bafana defender Xulu not fazed by Atlas Lions' sharp attacking teeth

Bafana Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu is not fazed by the quality of the Moroccan attack he will be facing on Saturday.

Xulu has played club football domestically and abroad and understands the quality of forward he'll be up against at the FNB Stadium.

The Group G qualifier between the Atlas Lions and Bafana Bafana is academic as both teams have already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bafana Bafana defender and vice-captain Siyanda Xulu said he is not fazed by the prospect of facing Morocco's crack attacking footballers for Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the FNB Stadium.

Xulu, who played for Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United in South Africa, said the likes of Youssef En-Nesyri and Sofiane Boufal are quality players, but that they remain footballers who can be contained.

The 31-year-old, who plays for Toran Tovuz in Azerbaijan, admitted that he and the defensive group will have to be at their best to contain the quality Moroccan attacking unit.

"I think I've faced quite a few of those players in my career," Xulu said.

"It's just a normal game, but the difference is that, when you play those quality players, you also have that awareness.

"It shouldn't come as a surprise and that's why you'd find big games to be interesting, because everyone wants to do the job well against quality players.

"Against quality players, you slip with one chance. They'll make you pay, so you have to be on your toes."

Xulu, who has had overseas stints with Rostov and Hapoel Tel Aviv, has plenty of faith in national team coach Hugo Broos taking the team forward.

The former Belgian coach has shown plenty of faith in Xulu, picking him even when he didn't have a team after his time at Hapoel came to an end in 2022.

Xulu said the belief shown in him by Broos has allowed him to perform to the best of his abilities.

"He has done fairly well for the team and he's one coach who has faith in me," Xulu said.

"I really appreciate that, but it also comes with what I can do on and off the pitch. I'm grateful to have worked with him.

"He's an honest coach and he believes in me because I perform for him."