Bafana drop in latest FIFA rankings as football fraternity awaits verdict of Ghana rematch

Bafana Bafana have dropped two spots to 68th in the latest men's FIFA world rankings released following their World Cup-ending defeat against Ghana last week.

The controversial 1-0 loss at Cape Coast Sports Stadium stole headlines worldwide as the South African Football Association lodged an official complaint with FIFA regarding inconsistent match officiating by Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye.

FIFA: World men's rankings 1. Belgium 2. Brazil 3. France 4. England 5. Argentina 6. Italy 7. Spain 8. Portugal 9. Denmark 10. Netherlands Also: 68. Bafana Bafana

The verdict is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, with SAFA hoping that Bafana Bafana can replay the Group G fixture against the Black Stars.

The defeat signalled Broos' only defeat as Bafana mentor since he replaced Molefi Ntseki in May.

South Africa started the year ranked 71st, with their highest position being 66th, which was last month.

Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana are placed 13th in Africa with Senegal holding onto the number one position.