Bafana player ratings: Foster shines on a gut-wrenching night to forget

South Africa played out to a 2-2 draw against Liberia in an Afcon qualifier on Friday night.

Things did not go as Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos had planned.

The men's senior national are struggling in their efforts to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast in January and February next year.

Bafana let slip a two-goal cushion against Liberia on Friday at Orlando Stadium in a match they should have finished off as early as the 60th minute after all the chances they had squandered.

Lyle Foster scored a brace in the first half, but plucky Liberia responded in the second half with two goals via Tonia Tisdell and Mohammed Sangare.

The draw felt like a defeat, and the confidence will undoubtedly take a knock as the national team boards a plane on Saturday for Liberia.

Bafana will meet with Liberia again on Tuesday (18:00) at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Monrovia.

Victory there will secure qualification to Afcon 2024, but defeat would spell elimination.

Here's how I rated the Bafana players:

Ronwen Williams: 5

The Bafana skipper was at fault for Liberia's first goal as he did not correctly position his one-person wall from the free-kick. He was also off his line as Tisdell snuck in a strike from an acute angle through the defence. Williams was not tested in the game and could not do much about Sangare's venomous equaliser.

Thapelo Morena: 5

You could not fault the Sundowns wing-back as he showed his quality on attack. His searching pass to Tau was the kind of quality Bafana had been missing from a right back in recent memory. However, the player could have done more when Liberia netted their second goal. Instead of closing down the space to block Sangare's view or the shot, he tracked back, and the visitors equalised.

Siyanda Xulu: 4

Broos brought the defender back into the team as he missed out on a call-up in November. He was previously paired with Rushin de Reuck in the heart of Bafana's defence, who is nursing an injury. Xulu and De Reuck formed a great defensive relationship, which Bafana (and Broos) sorely misses. Xulu looked uncomfortable alongside Mvala, and so did the Sundowns midfielder, who can play in defence.

Mothobi Mvala: 4

Mvala was another player that was brought back into the Bafana fold after missing out for long periods due to an injury layoff. Shifted from midfield into defence by Sundowns, Broos attempted to do the same against Liberia. A move that did not pay off in the end.

Aubrey Modiba: 4

Another midfielder playing left-back, Broos should be selecting specialists in positions that need them, such as where Modiba was deployed at Orlando Stadium. The Sundowns man does a job for the Brazilians in that role. However, he showed against Liberia that there were cracks in his arsenal. If selected, will need to put in a better defensive and offensive performance on Tuesday.

Lyle Le Roux: 5.5

He passed the ball confidently and had the vision to pick out a player from a distance. This match should have been done and dusted by the 65th minute with all the chances Bafana created before Liberia’s first goal; after that, Bafana lost the plot in all field departments.

Teboho Mokoena: 5

He orchestrated a superb second goal for Foster from a corner kick that looked like it was worked on in training. Mokoena needs to be getting himself in positions where he can shoot more often, as his long-range ability is of great quality.

Themba Zwane: 5

At 33, he remains valuable, but Broos should have brought on fresh legs much earlier in the second half as Liberia used their bench to their advantage. Bafana did not do so, and Zwane was in limbo for about 12 minutes before he was replaced.

Percy Tau: 5

The Al Ahly star has his spark back and is dancing again. He scored a direct free-kick that was meant to be an indirect free-kick, which the referee disallowed. Tau made all the necessary runs and missed two chances in front of the goal due to lacklustre decision-making. In attack, when he needed to pass, Tau failed to do so, which in hindsight, ultimately cost Bafana in the end.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane: 4.5

He is usually a top performer in a Bafana jumper when playing, but the former Maritzburg United striker did not deliver the goods at Orlando Stadium. Operating on the left flank, Hlongwane failed to make the score 3-0 to SA after missing a sitter. His link-up play with his teammate was underwhelming and should have been taken off at half-time.

Lyle Foster: 8

Two months after securing a move to Burnley in England, the 22-year-old is confident and firing. A penalty and a gliding header secured a brace, but his movement has notably improved, and he is making intelligent runs. Unfortunately, his teammates failed to offer him good service after his double could easily have been a hat-trick.

Standout substitutes:

No player performed to be merited accordingly despite Broos bringing on Monnapule Saleng, Sphephelo Sithole, Cassius Mailula and Mihlali Mayambela.



