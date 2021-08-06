Bafana star Percy Tau set to join Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly - report

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has reportedly agreed to join Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly from English club Brighton & Hove Albion.

According to TimesLIVE, the move is a done deal with Tau likely to sign with the Egyptian giants on Friday morning.

Tau and Mosimane previously worked together at Mamelodi Sundowns before the left-footer joined Brighton in 2018.

While contracted to Brighton, Tau spent a number of seasons on loan in Belgium at Union SC (2018-19) and Club Brugge (2019-20) as he struggled to get a UK work permit. He was recalled by Brighton earlier this year.



Locally, the 27-year-old played for Sundowns between 2013 and 2018 and in between also had a loan spell at Witbank Spurs (2015-16).

He's played 30 times for Bafana Bafana.

Tau is believed to have been convinced by Mosimane's ambition to continue winning the CAF Champions League and return to the Club World Cup for a shot at global recognition.