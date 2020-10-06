Bafana start preparations for Namibia clash

Bafana Bafana arrived in Rustenburg on Tuesday to begin their preparations for Thursday's friendly against Namibia at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

The national squad will use both this match and another friendly against Zambia on Sunday as vital preparation for two upcoming African Cup of Nations 2021 qualifiers against Sao Tome in November.

A number of European based players including Keagan Dolly, Luther Singh and Thibang Phete arrived for the camp on Tuesday while Percy Tau and Lyle Foster are expected on Wednesday.

South African coach, Molefi Ntseki was happy to get the players out on the field and into the groove with Thursday's fixture in mind.

“I am glad that the team has finally settled down and ready to get the ball rolling after Monday’s frustrations with the rains,” said Ntseki.

“We had a light session with a lot of ball work to allow the players to get back into full swing. They were very eager to get back onto the pitch and reunite after such a long time. I believe that everything we had been working on before Covid-19 just came back to the senior players, while the newcomers also adapted very easily.

“We will work on our game tactics in our video session later today and focus more in depth on Namibia in tomorrow’s session,” added Ntseki.

On Monday, the South African Football Association announced Bafana Bafana's new kit supplier in the form of Le Coq Sportif.

The French clothing brand released three new jersey designs for the national team.



- Compiled by Sport24 staff