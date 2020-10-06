Bafana Bafana

1h ago

add bookmark

Bafana start preparations for Namibia clash

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Molefi Ntseki (Gallo Images)
Molefi Ntseki (Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana arrived in Rustenburg on Tuesday to begin their preparations for Thursday's friendly against Namibia at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

The national squad will use both this match and another friendly against Zambia on Sunday as vital preparation for two upcoming African Cup of Nations 2021 qualifiers against Sao Tome in November.

A number of European based players including Keagan Dolly, Luther Singh and Thibang Phete arrived for the camp on Tuesday while Percy Tau and Lyle Foster are expected on Wednesday.

South African coach, Molefi Ntseki was happy to get the players out on the field and into the groove with Thursday's fixture in mind.

“I am glad that the team has finally settled down and ready to get the ball rolling after Monday’s frustrations with the rains,” said Ntseki.

“We had a light session with a lot of ball work to allow the players to get back into full swing. They were very eager to get back onto the pitch and reunite after such a long time. I believe that everything we had been working on before Covid-19 just came back to the senior players, while the newcomers also adapted very easily.

“We will work on our game tactics in our video session later today and focus more in depth on Namibia in tomorrow’s session,” added Ntseki.

On Monday, the South African Football Association announced Bafana Bafana's new kit supplier in the form of Le Coq Sportif.

The French clothing brand released three new jersey designs for the national team.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Related Links
Arsenal's Ozil steps in to save Gunnersaurus from extinction
Portugal veteran Fonte contracts Covid-19 ahead of Spain friendly
Madrid's Lunin among new Ukraine Covid-19 cases ahead of France friendly
Read more on:
bafana bafanamolefi ntsekisoccer
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 8210 votes
Cricket
11% - 2067 votes
Football
19% - 3756 votes
Athletics
2% - 481 votes
Boxing
1% - 181 votes
Cycling
2% - 456 votes
Golf
5% - 956 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1641 votes
Tennis
3% - 657 votes
Water sports
1% - 180 votes
American sports
1% - 240 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 604 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo