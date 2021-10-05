Bafana Bafana

22m ago

Bafana to get first taste of fans returning to stadiums, details to be revealed on Thursday

accreditation
Sport24 staff
Bafana Bafana squad celebrating (Gallo Images)
The South African Football Association (SAFA) has given the green light for fans to return to stadiums when Bafana Bafana host Ethiopia at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg early next week.

It has been 18 months since spectators could watch live sports matches in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But after SAFA president Danny Jordaan met with Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla, the decision was taken to allow supporters back into venues to cheer on their team.

"We had a great meeting with the Department of Health who will on Thursday guide the way in how we will achieve this, and do it in a manner that we all remain safe," Jordaan said as quoted by SAFA website.

"It will be a marvel to see fans back in the stands."

Head coach Hugo Broos and the Bafana troops travel to the East African side this week for a match on Saturday, 9 October (kick-off is at 15:00).

Jordaan has revealed that Bafana will "leave immediately" for a return flight home after the away leg to prepare for the second match three days later in Johannesburg.

Bafana will welcome the same opponents for the return leg at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, 12 October (18:00).

Only a limited number of vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend the much-anticipated encounter.

"Bafana Bafana are the hearts and emotions of South African fans, and my visit is to remind them of the place they hold within society, the hope they bring and the smiles they're able to put on the faces of the fans," Jordaan continued.

"As SAFA, we have decided to do our best so that the team delivers their best. They'll be chartered to Bahir Dar, Ethiopia and leave immediately after the match back home for them to focus on the job at hand."

