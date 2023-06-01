1h ago

Bafana v Morocco: Early Bird tickets are R20 for FNB Stadium clash

Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
Hugo Broos (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Hugo Broos (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Tickets have gone on sale for Bafana Bafana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 17 June.

To encourage fans to secure their seats early, TicketPro is offering Early Bird tickets at a discounted price of R20 until Wednesday, 7 June.

After that date, ticket prices will revert to the regular rate of R50, the South African Football Association (SAFA) confirmed on Thursday.

Coach Hugo Broos and his team will host a formidable Moroccan side that reached the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup last year before being knocked out by runners-up France.

The match will kick off at 17:00.

Both South Africa and Morocco have already secured qualification for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Côte d'Ivoire from 13 January to 11 February.

The upcoming qualifier serves as an opportunity for both teams to showcase their talent and gain momentum leading up to the prestigious continental tournament.

Last month, Broos announced a preliminary squad of 34 players, which will be trimmed down to a final selection of 23, which the Belgian coach will announce next week.

Bafana Bafana are in a reduced pre-camp in Johannesburg until 7 June.

Tickets for the Bafana Bafana versus Morocco game can be purchased through various outlets, including TicketPro, selected Total Energies garages, Sasol garages, Caltex and Power Fashion. 

England 0
Ireland 162/7
