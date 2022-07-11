Bafana Bafana

Banyana Banyana beat Botswana to set up Afcon quarter-final against Tunisia

Tashreeq Vardien
Nthabiseng Majiya (@CAFwomen)
Nthabiseng Majiya (@CAFwomen)

Banyana Banyana put on a dominant display against Botswana in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations encounter but had to wait until the tail-end of the match to ensure they collected maximum points at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday.

Nthabiseng Ronisha Majiya netted from close range in the 80th minute to claim a 1-0 victory for Banyana and ensure Desiree Ellis' charges end the top of Group C with nine points.

For the final group stage fixture, Ellis rang the changes as she did in the previous match against Burundi.

Bambanani Mbane, Sibulele Holweni, Kholosa Biyana, Mapula Kgoale and Linda Motlhalo all received starting berths, including veteran defender and the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) most capped female player, Janine van Wyk, who also wore the captain's armband in Refiloe Jane's absence.

The SA women were again not at their accurate best, creating several goal-scoring chances with an astounding 26 attempts at goal, but with only six finding the target.

But Majiya's goal-scoring instincts capped off the perfect week that saw Banyana beat tournament favourites Nigeria 2-1 in their opening match and earn a hard-fought victory against Burundi 3-1 on Thursday.

South Africa, Nigeria and Botswana all advance to the quarter-finals, joining hosts Morocco, Zambia, Senegal and Cameroon in the knockout rounds of the prestigious competition.

Zambia will entertain Senegal on Wednesday (19:00 SA time), before Morocco face Botswana later that same evening (22:00).

The pick of the bunch will be Thursday's third quarter-final bout between Cameroon and Nigeria (19:00), followed by Banyana Banyana taking on Tunisia (22:00).

