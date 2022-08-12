Bafana Bafana

41m ago

add bookmark

Banyana Banyana paid R400k women's Afcon bonus as SAFA walks the money talk

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
    • SAFA confirmed that they came good with the promise they made to the Banyana Banyana squad for winning the Women's African Cup of Nations.
    • Banyana Banyana won the tournament last month when they beat host nation Morocco 2-1 in the final in Rabat.
    • Banyana was also given R5.8-million as a reward for winning the tournament by Sports, Arts, and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, an amount that'll be split among the players and the technical team.

    The South African Football Association (SAFA) has paid Banyana Banyana's bonus for winning the Women's African Cup of Nations in Morocco last month.

    Before they departed in early June, the 23 squad members were promised R400 000 each for winning the tournament.

    That they did so, going through the tournament unbeaten before dispatching Morocco 2-1 in the final, has gone down in history.

    READ | SAFA boss Jordaan slams questions over Banyana payment: 'Did you ask Springboks about their bonuses?'

    So did their reception, where they were greeted by throngs of people at the OR Tambo International Airport.

    SAFA's financial manager Gift Sekonde confirmed that the payment to the players had been made on Friday within the 30 days that were stipulated in the agreement between the parties.

    "We've honoured the commitment made by the president Danny Jordaan to pay the players R400 000 that they were promised. The 23 players have indeed been paid on Friday," Sekonde said at the SAFA headquarters.

    "We made the payment with a wide smile, and we're happy to say we've honoured the promise, and the incentive was approved with a smile."

    The squad was also rewarded with R5.8-million from Sports, Arts, and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, with Sekonde confirming that amount will be paid separately to the players and the technical team once that money arrives.

    READ | Building on Banyana's African success: Closing the pay gap and a professional domestic league

    When asked about the SAFA's incentive for the technical team, Jordaan said the coaches and other staff were graded differently.

    "The bonus scheme was for the players, and the coaches will be rewarded according to their contract," Jordaan said.

    "Staff members get bonuses that are linked to their contracts that are separate from the players."

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    banyana ­banyanawafcondanny jordaanjohannesburgsoccer
    loading... Live
    Maritzburg United 0
    Moroka Swallows 0
    View More
    Voting Booth
    Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
    53% - 5116 votes
    No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
    47% - 4500 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Showmax
    The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

    07 Sep 2021

    The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
    This week's Premier League matches live

    07 Sep 2021

    This week's Premier League matches live
    Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

    07 Sep 2021

    Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
    See more from Showmax
    © 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
    Contact us
    Iab Logo