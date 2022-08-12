Banyana Banyana paid R400k women's Afcon bonus as SAFA walks the money talk

SAFA confirmed that they came good with the promise they made to the Banyana Banyana squad for winning the Women's African Cup of Nations.

Banyana Banyana won the tournament last month when they beat host nation Morocco 2-1 in the final in Rabat.

Banyana was also given R5.8-million as a reward for winning the tournament by Sports, Arts, and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, an amount that'll be split among the players and the technical team.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has paid Banyana Banyana's bonus for winning the Women's African Cup of Nations in Morocco last month.

Before they departed in early June, the 23 squad members were promised R400 000 each for winning the tournament.

That they did so, going through the tournament unbeaten before dispatching Morocco 2-1 in the final, has gone down in history.

So did their reception, where they were greeted by throngs of people at the OR Tambo International Airport.

SAFA's financial manager Gift Sekonde confirmed that the payment to the players had been made on Friday within the 30 days that were stipulated in the agreement between the parties.

"We've honoured the commitment made by the president Danny Jordaan to pay the players R400 000 that they were promised. The 23 players have indeed been paid on Friday," Sekonde said at the SAFA headquarters.

"We made the payment with a wide smile, and we're happy to say we've honoured the promise, and the incentive was approved with a smile."

The squad was also rewarded with R5.8-million from Sports, Arts, and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, with Sekonde confirming that amount will be paid separately to the players and the technical team once that money arrives.

When asked about the SAFA's incentive for the technical team, Jordaan said the coaches and other staff were graded differently.

"The bonus scheme was for the players, and the coaches will be rewarded according to their contract," Jordaan said.

"Staff members get bonuses that are linked to their contracts that are separate from the players."