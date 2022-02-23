Banyana Banyana qualify for 2022 AWCON tournament with aggregate win over Algeria

Banyana Banyana have qualified for the African Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) tournament after beating Algeria 3-1 on aggregate over two qualifying legs.

After securing a 2-0 home victory in the first leg on Friday, Desiree Ellis' charges played to a 1-1 away draw at the Stade Omar Hamadi in Algiers on Wednesday evening.

Algeria were desperate to get themselves back into the tie and thought they had done the 27th minute when they had the ball in the back of the South African net.

A foul on goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, however, saw the goal ruled out.

They did cut Banyana's advantage to a single goal in the 45th minute as Sylia Koui scored for the home side to give them a 1-0 lead at the break.

South Africa, however, still had a 2-1 aggregate advantage.

In the 61st minute, Banyana were given a penalty after an Algerian player handled the ball in the box.

Linda Mothlalo calmly converted from the spot to level up the score at 1-1 and, more importantly, give Banyana a critical away goal.

That's the way it stayed till the full-time whistle as South Africa now will head to Morocco in July for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations.