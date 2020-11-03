Banyana Banyana start COSAFA Women's Championship defence with dominant win over Angola

Banyana Banyana have started their defence of the COSAFA Women's Championship with a dominant 2-0 win over neighbours Angola in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

After dominating the opening exchanges, Banyana had an excellent chance to take the lead in the 17th minute when the ball fell to an unmarked Mapula Kgoale in the box.

She could only manage to blast her effort high over the crossbar when a little more composure would have surely seen South Africa take the lead.

Soon after, another excellent chance fell to Koketso Tlailane in the 22nd minute as she latched onto a ball that bounced off an Angolan defender.

Under pressure, however, she could only shoot wide of the right-hand upright.

That continued dominance finally resulted in a goal in the 40th minute when Lonathemba Mhlongo brilliantly steered a cross from the left into the right-hand corner of the Angolan goal for a 1-0 lead to Banyana.

And the lead could have been doubled in the 43rd minute when Hildah Magaia rolled the ball across the penalty area from the right but couldn't find an onrushing South African player.

Angolan goalkeeper Rita Jose then pulled off a brilliant save in the 45th minute to deny South Africa a second goal before half-time as the teams went into the break with Banyana holding a 1-0 advantage.

The second half was a carbon copy of the first with South Africa dominating the opening exchanges but spurning chances.

They finally scored their second goal in the 62nd minute with substitute Karabo Dhlamini bundling the ball over the line after Angola failed to deal with some danger in their box.

Bongeka Gamede then came close to a third for Banyana in the 70th minute but saw her effort crash into the crossbar.

South Africa's domination continued but despite their ascendancy a third goal wouldn't come.

That said, with a number of new caps in the squad, Ellis will be happy with a 2-0 win following a lack of action following the coronavirus pandemic.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff