Bafana Bafana

49m ago

add bookmark

Banyana Banyana to play dream clashes against Brazil

accreditation
Craig Taylor
Desiree Ellis waving to fans at Cape Town Stadium at half-time during the opening DStv Premiership encounter between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns. (Gallo Images)
Desiree Ellis waving to fans at Cape Town Stadium at half-time during the opening DStv Premiership encounter between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns. (Gallo Images)

Not one, but two matches against Copa America winners, Brazil. 

That's what awaits Africa Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions Banyana Banyana next month. 

The clashes are set to take place on 2 September and 5 September, SAFA announced on Thursday, with the first match at Orlando Stadium at 18:00.

The venue for the second match is yet to be confirmed.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was looking forward to the challenge that faced her trailblazing team.  

“This is amazing," the Banyana Banyana coach told the SAFA website on Thursday. 

"You know, immediately after the WAFCON last month, SAFA said they would give us the best possible preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"What more could we ask for? A powerhouse, not just in women's football but also in men's football. 

"Brazil are the champions of Copa America, a powerhouse. What a way to start preparing for the World Cup, what a way to start off our campaign.

"We want to say thank you to SAFA, and we want to say thank you to SASOL. They have always been true to their word, and we look forward to playing Brazil and whatever is to come after," Ellis said.  

Brazil won an eighth Copa América Femenina in July, beating hosts Colombia 1-0.

Both sides have qualified for the Women's World Cup to be played in Australia and New Zealand next year. 


 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
banyana banyanadesiree ellissoccer
loading... Live
England 111/3
South Africa 151/10
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 5326 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 4673 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Sponsored Content
Showing up as your authentic self - Tips for success with Nedbank’s Khensani Nobanda

24 Aug

Showing up as your authentic self - Tips for success with Nedbank’s Khensani Nobanda
Lubricants industry is driving the clean-up of used oil in SA

23 Aug

Lubricants industry is driving the clean-up of used oil in SA
Sponsored | KFC Launches Investigation into Fake Food Inspector

24 Aug

Sponsored | KFC Launches Investigation into Fake Food Inspector
Anglo American doubles up on its education success story

24 Aug

Anglo American doubles up on its education success story
Logistics and fin-tech combine to solve Africa’s transport challenges

22 Aug

Logistics and fin-tech combine to solve Africa’s transport challenges
Samsung global CEO’s continued investment ambition and partnership with SA government

22 Aug

Samsung global CEO’s continued investment ambition and partnership with SA government
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo