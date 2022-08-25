Banyana Banyana to play dream clashes against Brazil

Not one, but two matches against Copa America winners, Brazil.
That's what awaits Africa Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions Banyana Banyana next month.
The clashes are set to take place on 2 September and 5 September, SAFA announced on Thursday, with the first match at Orlando Stadium at 18:00.
The venue for the second match is yet to be confirmed.
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was looking forward to the challenge that faced her trailblazing team.
“This is amazing," the Banyana Banyana coach told the SAFA website on Thursday.
"You know, immediately after the WAFCON last month, SAFA said they would give us the best possible preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
"What more could we ask for? A powerhouse, not just in women's football but also in men's football.
"Brazil are the champions of Copa America, a powerhouse. What a way to start preparing for the World Cup, what a way to start off our campaign.
"We want to say thank you to SAFA, and we want to say thank you to SASOL. They have always been true to their word, and we look forward to playing Brazil and whatever is to come after," Ellis said.
Brazil won an eighth Copa América Femenina in July, beating hosts Colombia 1-0.
Both sides have qualified for the Women's World Cup to be played in Australia and New Zealand next year.