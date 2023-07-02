1h ago

Banyana called 'mercenaries, traitors' amid boycott as Botswana surge to thumping win

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Banyana Banyana squad with sports minister Zizi Kodwa and SAFA president Danny Jordaan. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Banyana Banyana squad with sports minister Zizi Kodwa and SAFA president Danny Jordaan. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
  • Banyana Banyana boycotted a warm-up match against Botswana, citing an unsuitable stadium and concerns about injuries ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup.
  • SAFA officials called up inexperienced players, with Botswana trouncing Banyana 5-0 at Tsakane Stadium.
  • Banyana also expressed dissatisfaction with financial arrangements and demand additional payment from SAFA.

Banyana Banyana were called "mercenaries" and "traitors" on Sunday as they boycotted a warm-up against Botswana ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup later this month.

South Africa's senior women's national team said the match venue (Tsakane Stadium) in the Tsakane township, 50 kilometres southeast of Johannesburg, was unsuitable for international football.

They believed playing on a surface of clay and grass could lead to injuries, and rule them out of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (20 July - 20 August).

Banyana also wanted to play their final preparatory game before flying to Oceania at a more prestigious venue like Soccer City in Johannesburg or Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Football officials called up players, including a 13-year-old, from a local league and delayed the kick-off by one hour before Botswana exploited inexperienced rivals to win 5-0.

Sauls Cimane
Sauls Cimane wore the captains armband for Banyana Banyana during an international friendly against Botswana at Tsakane Stadium on Sunday, 2 July in Brakpan, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Gallo Images Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The result against opponents ranked 96 places below South Africa was a major embarrassment as World Cup squad members said before the boycott that they wanted "stronger" opponents.

A senior South African Football Association (SAFA) official, who requested anonymity, told City Press the players were behaving like "mercenaries" and "traitors".

Apart from the venue and opposition, Banyana are unhappy with the financial arrangements ahead of the World Cup, where they will face Sweden, Argentina and Italy in Group G.

'Players unreasonable'

According to the players, they will receive $30 000 (R565 537) each from FIFA for being at the World Cup, but nothing from SAFA.

Banyana reacted by refusing to sign pre-tournament contracts, saying they wanted an additional $21 000 (R395 876) per player from the national association, according to reports.

Banyana Banyana World Cup fixtures: Group G
  • Sweden v Banyana Banyana, Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand - 07:00 (SA time)
  • Argentina v Banyana Banyana, Forsyth Barr Stadium, New Zealand - 02:00 (SA time)
  • Banyana Banyana v Italy, Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand - 09:00 (SA time)

SAFA chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo said: "The players are being unreasonable in their demands.

"What FIFA has committed to giving them is way more than we have committed to any of the national teams previously, including Bafana Bafana (men's senior national team)."

Hluyo said each player received R20 000 ($1 500) for competing at the 2019 World Cup in France, where South Africa lost to Spain, China and Germany.

"What they are getting now is way more than that, but they are still not happy." added the official.

Banyana Banyana
Banyana Banyana players training during the South Africa women's national soccer team media open day at UJ, Auckland Park on 28 June in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Gallo Images Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The venue and bonus dramas came one week after reports of a chaotic function in Pretoria during which the World Cup squad was named.

Some political invitees did not turn up for an event screened live on public broadcaster SABC, the sound system malfunctioned, and stage screens remained blank.

Banyana are due to leave for New Zealand in two groups, on Wednesday and Thursday, and play Costa Rica in a final warm-up before tackling Sweden in Wellington on 23 July.

