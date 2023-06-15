35m ago

Banyana coach confirms stalwart Janine van Wyk will miss FIFA World Cup

Janine Van Wyk
Janine Van Wyk
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has confirmed that veteran defender and former captain Janine van Wyk will miss next month's FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking at the start of a training session in Auckland Park on Thursday morning, Ellis said Van Wyk, 36, informed her she wasn't in the best of shape to be part of the World Cup squad to be announced later this month.

"Unfortunately, Janine is not available for the World Cup," Ellis said.

"It was stated that she had an injury and we spoke, from where she said she won't be at her best to be at the World Cup.

"She won't be part of the World Cup, but definitely still remains in the Banyana picture."

Ellis added that they don't have any other fitness concerns, even though she still has to narrow down the squad from 36 to 23 plus three standby players.

Banyana will have a send-off game early next month against yet-to-be-determined opponents.

At the World Cup, South Africa will feature in Group G alongside Sweden, Argentina and Italy. All of the Group G matches will be played in New Zealand.


