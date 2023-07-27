Banyana coach hints at keeping faith in Swart, hopeful on Hildah for Argentina clash

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has hinted at Kaylin Swart getting another start ahead of Andile Dlamini in Friday's Group G World Cup clash against Argentina in Dunedin.

Swart did reasonably well in goal in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Sweden in Wellington, even though Dlamini was one of SA's stars at the Women's African Cup of Nations last year.

Ellis was also confident in Hildah Magaia's availability for the game after she sustained a wrist injury on Sunday.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has hinted that Kaylin Swart would get another run ahead of Andile Dlamini in Friday's crucial Group G World Cup clash against Argentina at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.



Swart started in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Sweden in Wellington and while her shot-stopping was never in doubt, her aerial presence and command of her box left a lot to be desired.

Aerial balls were the reason Banyana let slip a 1-0 lead as a lack of height meant Sweden peppered Banyana with corners and set pieces until they cracked.

READ | Banyana must pick up where they left off vs Sweden, says Monate as Argentina looms

Dlamini was one of South Africa's stars at the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations tournament and was voted goalkeeper of the tournament.

Ellis was very firm in why Swart started on Sunday and why she could be in line for another playing stint on Friday, while also espousing the unity in the team's goalkeeping department.

"I think I've answered this on numerous occasions already about why we play Kaylin," Ellis said.

"We felt that we were going to be a little bit under pressure and Kaylin was the better distributor and that really helped us.

"If you looked at the player's touches, she was the one who had the highest touches. Not only did she get us on the front foot, we also won the second ball.

"It's also up to the goalkeepers to raise their hands and we've got a good goalkeeper's union with good camaraderie.

"The players support each other, and they know anyone at any given time must be ready to step up."

Ellis was less firm, but hopeful in Hildah Magaia's availability for the Argentina game.

The "Breadwinner" scored South Africa's opening goal three minutes after the half-time break on Sunday but had to come off a bit later with what looked like a wrist injury.

Ellis said Magaia remains a critical component of their goal-scoring, but added they have other goal poaching avenues when they need them.

ALSO READ | No tall order: Banyana fall to Sweden, but show 'resilience, bravery' in gutsy performance

"When Hildah gets in front of goal, nine out of 10 times, she'll put the ball in the back of the net," Ellis said.

"She's scored in our last five-to-six matches, so she's very influential and versatile and she's not the only one who can do so.

"We pride ourselves on teamwork because when you look at the Wafcon, we had six goal scorers, and we don't want to rely on one individual.

"We just need to be a bit more clinical with the chances that we create."

Whoever loses between Argentina and Banyana on Friday could be eliminated on Saturday, depending on the outcome of the other Group G game between Sweden and Italy.

Kick-off is at 02:00 (SA time) on Friday morning.