Bafana Bafana

1h ago

add bookmark

Banyana Banyana crowned Aisha Buhari Cup champions after goal fest against Nigeria

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Desiree Ellis (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Desiree Ellis (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Banyana Banyana are the inaugural 2021 Aisha Buhari Cup champions after beating Nigeria on Tuesday afternoon.

Desiree Ellis' charges ran out 4-2 winners after leading 3-0 at half-time.

South Africa dominated the first 45 minutes and were in the lead thanks to an Alozie Chidi own goal in the opening quarter.

A Linda Motlhalo penalty doubled the lead in the 17th minute after a handball by Nigeria's Ebi Onome.

A third goal from Gabriela Salgado followed just before the break as Banyana were in total control.

The second half saw Nigeria fight back to 3-2 thanks to a brace by Vivian Ikechukwu.

Banayana fans' nerves were eased however, as Mamello Makhabane scored from the spot after Linda Motlhalo was brought down in the area.

That made the game safe at 4-2 and South Africa played out the remaining minutes to be crowned champions.

It's the first time the two sides have met competitively since Nigeria beat South Africa on penalties at the 2018 African Cup of Nations final.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
banyana banyanasoccer
Voting Booth
With the Springboks losing their last two matches against Australia, how concerned are you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Very concerned! Something is not right ...
59% - 2885 votes
I'm not worried. Every team has a bad game. The Boks will bounce back.
18% - 867 votes
It's too early to tell. Let's see how they go against the All Blacks.
24% - 1176 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
How Jurgen Klopp saved Liverpool

07 Sep

How Jurgen Klopp saved Liverpool
Stream EPL and PSL games LIVE on your phone

07 Sep

Stream EPL and PSL games LIVE on your phone
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo