Banyana Banyana crowned Aisha Buhari Cup champions after goal fest against Nigeria

Banyana Banyana are the inaugural 2021 Aisha Buhari Cup champions after beating Nigeria on Tuesday afternoon.

Desiree Ellis' charges ran out 4-2 winners after leading 3-0 at half-time.

South Africa dominated the first 45 minutes and were in the lead thanks to an Alozie Chidi own goal in the opening quarter.

A Linda Motlhalo penalty doubled the lead in the 17th minute after a handball by Nigeria's Ebi Onome.

A third goal from Gabriela Salgado followed just before the break as Banyana were in total control.

The second half saw Nigeria fight back to 3-2 thanks to a brace by Vivian Ikechukwu.

Banayana fans' nerves were eased however, as Mamello Makhabane scored from the spot after Linda Motlhalo was brought down in the area.

That made the game safe at 4-2 and South Africa played out the remaining minutes to be crowned champions.

It's the first time the two sides have met competitively since Nigeria beat South Africa on penalties at the 2018 African Cup of Nations final.