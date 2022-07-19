Banyana goalkeeper Dlamini laud 'unbreakable' team spirit: 'It was not an easy game'

Banyana Banyana booked their place in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final after clinching a 1-0 victory against Zambia.

South Africa remain unbeaten in the tournament after five matches and will play the host nation Morocco in the final.

It will be Banyana's sixth final at the Women's Afcon.

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini has applauded her team's spirit to overcome a plucky Zambia outfit and ensure they advance to the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final.

Linda Motlhalo netted a last-gasp stoppage time penalty against the Copper Queens that earned Banyana a 1-0 victory and their sixth final at the prestigious tournament.

"It wasn't an easy game. We needed each other more than anything," Dlamini told Banyana's media department.

"This tournament is a different one. Everyone is growing, every player is growing, every country is growing, and we grew as well.

"The last dying moments of the game, everything stopped, and the referee had to go check the VAR, and at some point, I didn't understand why she was going there – I thought maybe we did something in the box."

Jermaine Seoposenwe was brought down on the edge of the box, and the Ethiopian referee Lidya Tafesse Abebe was advised by VAR (video assistant referee) to have a look at the side pitch screen monitor.

After thoroughly checking the incident, she awarded a penalty to South Africa.

"I stayed motivated and prayed to God. I know He loves us all on the field, but I asked for a favour. And we scored the penalty; VAR saw it, it is the referee's decision, and I believe that we deserve it," Dlamini said.

"All my teammates worked really hard, and I am proud of each and every one of them. We are extremely happy that we made it to the final, God is great all the time, and I believe that each and every player in this team wants to win.

"They are motivated, and there is just something about this team that is unbreakable. I know everyone wants to win this for change in South Africa.

"They want to do this for positive vibes in South Africa. You know, when you walk on the field, no one wants to lose a game. We want to do this for all these youngsters that are depressed. There's load shedding. There's violence."

South Africa remain unbeaten in the tournament, winning all their matches against Nigeria (2-1), Burundi (3-1), Botswana (1-0), Tunisia (1-0) and the Copper Queens.

Saturday's final will kick-off at 22:00 (SA time).