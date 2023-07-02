Banyana players boycott Botswana friendly ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup departure

Banyana Banyana refuses to play friendly match at Tsakane Stadium against neighbours Botswana.

The players are seeking a more prestigious venue for their FIFA Women's World Cup send-off, preferably one that hosted matches during the 2010 World Cup.

SAFA has taken a firm stance, warning that non-participation could result in players being sent home. Minister Zizi Kodwa seeks a resolution and reaches out to SAFPU.

In a bold act of defiance, Banyana Banyana has refused to play their scheduled friendly match against Botswana at Tsakane Stadium on Sunday.

According to SABC Sport, the South African women's national football team set to compete in the 2023 FIFA World Cup desire a more fitting send off as they taken a stand against the chosen venue.

The players are insisting on a stadium with greater significance, preferably one that hosted matches during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Initially planned for a 15:00 kick-off, the match has now been postponed to a later time, starting at 16:00. The players' dissatisfaction reached such a level that they even threatened to boycott the international friendly altogether.

Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis has now named a second string team for the fixture against Botswana as first choice and senior players take a stand against the South African Football Association (SAFA).

The Tsakane Stadium situated in Brakpan has a capacity of 5000 and has been in use since 2015. The Banyana players believe they deserve a more suitable and prestigious location to mark their journey towards the World Cup.

However, SAFA leadership has taken a firm stance in response to the players' demand. They have made it clear that the team must honor the match or face the possibility of being sent home, putting the players in a precarious situation.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Zizi Kodwa, the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, has issued a powerful statement, expressing his concerns and seeking a resolution.

In his efforts to mediate, he has reached out to the South African Football Players Union (SAFPU), urging them to intervene and persuade the players to participate in the game this afternoon.

"We are 18 days away from the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on 20 July 2023 in Australia and New Zealand," minister Zodwa said in the statement released on Sunday.

"It has come to my attention that there are serious concerns that have been expressed by Banyana Banyana, the South African women’s national football team, which have been brought to the attention of the South African Football Association (SAFA) and the South African Football Players Union (SAPFU).

"I have been in contact with the President of SAFA, Dr Danny Jordaan and have received written communication from SAPFU."

Ellis has already finalized her selection of the 23-woman squad, with an additional three players on standby for the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, scheduled from 20 July to 20 August.

The team is set to depart for their World Cup campaign on Wednesday, 5 July, adding urgency to the need for a resolution.

"In the meantime, I urge the team to be focused on the major task that lies ahead - of taking every opportunity to prepare to participate and display their immense skill and talent on one of the biggest sporting showcases in the world, the FIFA World Cup," Zodwa continued.

"Banyana Banyana have endeared themselves to the South African Nation and continent and have also been great sports ambassadors that inspire so many in the sporting fraternity.

"To obtain a status update on the state of readiness of Banyana’s participation at the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup, I will be meeting with the South Africa Football Players Union on Tuesday 4 July 2023 to hear the serious concerns expressed by the team.

"The meeting with SAPFU will consider issues pertaining to government’s commitment and support to the team, the teams working, welfare and health conditions, including transparency and accountability related to the signing of contracts."