Banyana, Slovenia share the spoils in Turkish Women's Cup





After their convincing win over Uzbekistan in their opening Turkish Women's Cup clash on Sunday, Banyana Banyana had to come from behind against Slovenia in their second match on Tuesday.

South Africa drew 1-1 with the European nation in Antalya, with Hildah Magaia equalising in the 76th minute after Adrijana Mori had opened the scoring for Slovenia early in the first half.

Full-time in the Turkish Women’s Cup.



????1???1??????



??????Adrijana Mori 13’

?????? Hilda Magaia 76’#LiveTheImpossible — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) February 21, 2023

It was a much changed Banyana team from the one on Sunday as Jermaine Seoposenwe, Bambamani Mbane, Gabriela Salgado, and Linda Motlhalo were all on the bench.

With the World Cup coming up in July, South African coach Desiree Ellis rotated her squad with Noko Matlou, Melinda Kgadiete, Asande Hadebe and Kholosa Biyana all given a chance to start.