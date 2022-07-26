Banyana star Seoposenwe on silencing naysayers: 'I had to show what I’ve learnt in Europe'

Banyana attacker Jermaine Seoposenwe said she had something of a point to prove after being away from the national setup for three years.

Seoposenwe set up Hildah Magaia for the first goal in the 2-1 win over Morocco in the Wafcon final, playing a key role in the winner too.

The Capetonian had to step up to become head coach Desiree Ellis’ attacking focal point after losing Thembi Kgatlana to injury.

Banyana Banyana attacker Jermaine Seoposenwe said she had something of a point to prove after being away from the national setup for three years before her heroics helped the team clinch the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Seoposenwe and her teammates arrived to a rousing reception at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, who was until recently plying her trade in Portugal at SC Braga, returned to stunning effect, scoring twice in Morocco and picking up the main forward role following Thembi Kgatlana’s injury.

"Going into the tournament, I felt I had something to prove," Seoposenwe said.

"Being away for three years, I feel like there are a lot of people wondering why I was back in the squad, while there were those that wanted me back.

"This was a prime opportunity for me to show what I’ve learnt in Europe and come back to help the team win our first gold medal.

"That was the main goal for everyone. We tried to stay united as a team. I didn’t think too much about the pressure.

"I felt like, if I played my game, I could deliver on the goals and assists. And that’s what I did.

"My teammates were also a great support."

The Cape Town-born star won people’s hearts with her charismatic persona, as well as creative nous – demonstrating the skills honed playing in Spain for Real Betis before her move to Portugal.

She provided a cutting assist for Hildah Magaia in the final for the first goal and her deft touch sent left back Karabo Dhlamini tearing down the touchline, who then squared for Magaia for the clincher.

However, Seoposenwe credited the spirit and character of the team throughout, who overcame tough opponents in Tunisia, Zambia and, ultimately, hosts Morocco in the final.

"Going into this tournament, we knew we needed each other. There are a lot of talented players in this team," Seoposenwe said.

"But what sets us apart is that we rely on each other, we work together and we work for each other. And you could see that on the field.

"We showed resilience and character during the tournament. The first game was the best for us because it helped us gain momentum, which we took to the rest of the competition.

"It was a good tournament. We are happy to be back and happy to bring joy to the nation and put smiles on the faces of South Africans."